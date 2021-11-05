5G Auction: Copel Telecom and Unifque take 3.5 GHz band from Regio Sul; Sercomtel picks up SP and the North

The 5G Sul consortium, formed by the companies Copel Telecom and Unifque, won the lot C6 of the fifth generation connection technology auction held by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) this Thursday (4). The batch in question is from 3.5 GHz band for the Southern Region of the country. company won by proposing a grant of BRL 73.6 million, with goodwill (more than the minimum order amount) of 1,454.74%.





04 Nov



04 Nov

The 5G South Consortium will be committed to provide the service in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants in the region. The lot event involved an intense dispute between Mega Net and the 5G Sul Consortium. In all, there were 14 rounds played between the 5G Initiative, a group that brings together small internet providers, gathered in the Mega Net company at the auction, and the 5G Sul consortium.

Sercomtel

Sercomtel, on the other hand, went alone to dispute the frequency of 5G and acquired the license of the states of São Paulo and the North region of the country, for R$82 million, with a premium of 720%, against Highiline’s final offer of R$77.77 million. Entrepreneur Nelson Tanure, one of the controllers of the Bordeaux fund and who was already a partner at Oi, bought the companies Copel Telecom and Sercomtel recently. Next to Brisanet, two new groups of operators appear that will operate in areas extensive from Brazil.