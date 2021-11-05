5G auction ends with six new telecom operators in Brazil

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) ended this Friday (5) the auction of 5G, which, in total, registered 43 auctioned lots.
The bands that will offer the service in Brazil were purchased by 11 operators, 6 of which for new mobile service operators in the country.
The winners of each radio frequency band will be responsible for a counterpart required by the notice.
Lots of the 26 GHz band, sold this Friday, for example, require companies to bring quality internet to public elementary schools in the country.
The operators in this range are: Claro SA, Telefônica Brasil SA/Vivo, Tim SA, Algar Telecom SA and Fly Link LTDA.
Buyers of blocks in the 3.5 GHz band will be responsible for taking 5G in municipalities, for building a fiber optic backhaul in municipalities and for bearing the costs of migrating TVRO systems in the C-band satellite to the Ku-band.
Check out the companies that took the batches:
Claro SA
Telefonica Brasil SA/Vivo
Tim SA
Algar Telecom SA
Sercomtel Telecomunicações SA
New Operators:
Fly Link LTDA
Neko Communications, Entertainment and Education Services LTDA
Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA
Cloud2U Industry and Commerce of Electronic Equipment LTDA
Winity II Telecom LTDA
5G South Consortium
Share: