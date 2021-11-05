5G auction for blocks committed to connecting schools is marked by ‘deserts’ of proposals

GONÇALVES (MG) — The second day of the 5G auction, held this Friday (5) by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), was marked by a dozen “desert” lots.

The term “desert” is a reference for when a lot does not receive a price proposal from any company.

The situation is the opposite of that recorded on Thursday (4), when the event raised R$ 7.1 billion for the government, with an average premium (in addition to the minimum required in the notice) of almost 250% on the minimum bid for the bands offered.

This Friday, 200 MHz blocks, in the 26 gigahertz band, were placed in dispute, all linked to the commitment to connect the country’s public schools.

Telefônica Brasil, owner of the Vivo brand (VIVT3), was the company that most failed to submit proposals to the lots.

With this, the type H lots – from 1 to 18, from 20 to 24, from 26 to 30, and from 32 to 36; type I, nationwide, from 7 to 10; and type J, from 1 to 18, from 21 to 24, and from 34 to 36 – were considered empty.

Without competition from large telecoms, internet providers gained momentum in the second part of the dispute. Fly Link LTDA won a lot of type H, for R$ 900 thousand, and became a new mobile service provider.

Neko Serviços de Comunicações, Entertainment and Education LTDA also obtained the same status by snapping up a lot to operate in part of the state of São Paulo.

The highest amounts disbursed by telecoms were concentrated in the nationwide lots of that range. Claro took two licenses for R$ 52.825 million each. Telefônica Brasil won three other national lots, worth R$ 52.824 million each.

The 26 gigahertz band is awaited by the market for uses in industrial automation and agribusiness due to its large data transmission capacity.

Counterpart

The lack of proposals is worrying because, in the radio frequency band auctioned this Friday, the companies that won the lots will have to bring quality internet to the country’s urban schools of basic education, a counterpart stipulated in a public notice for the exploration of the “frequency path”.

If all lots were auctioned off, operators would have to invest R$7.6 billion in network infrastructure in public schools, an amount that was much lower than expected because of dropouts. According to the notice, 90% of the amount moved this Friday will be allocated to the program.

