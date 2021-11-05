5G auction moves R$ 46.79 billion, below expectations by the government and Anatel | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) informed this Friday (5) that the auction of 5G – the new generation of mobile internet – moved R$ 46.79 billion. The value was below the R$49.7 billion initially expected.

From the value moved by the auction, BRL 7.4 billion are for grants, but not necessarily all this amount goes to the government’s cash. This is because the notice provides that part of the premium, that is, the amount paid by the winners above the minimum price of each lot, will be transformed into new investment commitments.

“We can’t say how much goes to the Treasury, we can only say that R$7.4 billion is the grant amount, but part goes to the government and part to obligation, we will define that next week”, explained Abraão Balbino e Silva, superintendent of Anatel and chairman of the 5G bidding committee.

The auction began on Thursday (4), with the bidding of lots in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3.5 GHz frequency bands, and ended this Friday, with lots in the 26GHz band.

The 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands will be used exclusively for 5G. The 700 MHz and 2.3 GHz bands are compatible with fifth generation mobile internet, but will initially be used to expand 4G across the country.

These frequency bands function as “avenues in the air”. It is through them that the data transmission service will be offered. The period of authorization to explore the tracks is up to 20 years.

In all, 11 of the 15 companies accredited to participate in the auction took a lot. Of these, five already have authorization to provide personal mobile services: Claro, TIM, Telefônica (owner of the Vivo brand), Algar Telecom and Sercomtel.

The others are considered new to the market, as they had not, until then, been authorized to provide personal mobile services. Are they: