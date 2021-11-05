5G: see if your cell phone is compatible with the technology

After the 5G auction took place, mobile connection technology is finally on its way to Brazil. Expected to arrive in 2022, the novelty will be widely distributed throughout the country by several operators, including the newcomer Winity and companies already consolidated in the telephony sector, such as Vivo, Claro and Tim.

Although the implementation of 5G is scheduled for next year, it is already possible to prepare for the arrival of the technology in Brazil. Currently, several manufacturers already offer cell phones compatible with the new network standard in the country.

With the growth of technology abroad, 5G is no longer exclusive to top-of-the-line cell phones and can also be found in cost-effective models. In Brazil, the options range from Apple’s iPhone to more affordable devices from brands such as Motorola and Realme.

5G Compatible Cell Phones

Check below a list of cell phones compatible with 5G already available in Brazil. The list considers the releases of the main brands until the first week of November 2021. Over time, more smartphones with the technology will arrive in the country.

5G is already available in Brazil?

For now, only a few neighborhoods in a few cities in the country have a simplified version of the technology, known as 5G DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing). However, the network is not a “pure” 5G, but acts as a transition between the fourth and fifth generation.

The full potential of the new network will only be tested when operators finish implementing the necessary infrastructure. While the wide distribution of 5G should only take place next year, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, points out that Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo may already receive the technology in December.