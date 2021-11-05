5G technology: see auction result and when it should arrive in SC

Auction started on Thursday and should end only on Friday (5). Proposals for the 2.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands will still be analyzed

Operators Claro, Vivo and TIM won three lots in the 3.5 GHz band, the main one in the 5G mobile technology auction, held this Thursday (4) by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). The situation for technology distribution in the three southern states of Brazil was also defined, with the participation of a company from Santa Catarina, headquartered in Timbó.

The 5G Sul Consortium, formed by Unifique, from Timbó, Santa Catarina, and União Copel, from Paraná, won the 5G auction for the supply of 5G telephony to the Southern Region of Brazil.

The group proposed a grant of R$73.6 million, with a premium of 1,454.74%. It took seven bids to reach the final value. The first price offered by the Consortium was R$ 19 million, against R$ 6.627 million offered by Meta Net. The group’s commitment will be to supply internet to cities with less than 30 thousand inhabitants in the South Region.

Winity II Telecom took the 700 MHz frequency, and as it is a company that does not yet own a radio frequency band, Brazil will have a new mobile operator with national coverage.

The winning companies have investment commitments defined by the Ministry of Communications and approved by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) and by Anatel.

The objective of the counterparts is to remedy infrastructure deficiencies, modernize network technologies and massify access to telecommunications services in the country.

Among the commitments are migrating the satellite TV signal to release the 3.5GHz band to 5G, bearing the costs; build a private communication network for the federal administration; install a fiber optic network, via river, in the Amazon Region; take optical fiber to the interior of the country; and make 5G available in all capitals by July 2022.

The auction started this Thursday and should end only on Friday (5). Proposals for the 2.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands will still be analyzed.

Arrival of technology in Florianópolis

It is noteworthy that, until the eve of the auction, only seven of the 27 capitals in the country were fully prepared for the new technology, according to Conexis Brasil Digital, an entity that brings together the main operators operating in Brazil.

Florianópolis, which is in the adaptation phase along with four other capitals, is not yet ready to receive the technology.

The deputy mayor of Florianópolis, Topázio Silveira Neto (Republicans), announced this Thursday (4) that the project that updates municipal urban norms to prepare for the arrival of 5G technology – approved by councilors at the end of September – will be sanctioned this Friday (5) by the Executive.

Topázio also pointed out that the new law will bring “many benefits to the city” and that the expectation of implementing the new technology is the democratization of “internet access in needy regions, which need the internet signal to develop”.

The chairman of the Committee on Economy, Science, Technology, Mines and Energy, Deputy Jair Miotto (PSC), also highlighted that access to new technology is one of the collegiate’s banners and that 5G is no longer the future, but “the present in the country with the success of the auction”.

The congressman stressed that both Florianópolis and Santa Catarina have a “vocation for new technologies” and that they will adopt a model suggested by Anatel to propose legislation to update the law and to allow the State and cities to continue at the forefront, and make full use of the fifth generation of mobile telephony.

Problems with 4G in SC

Given the situation of the likely arrival of the new 5G technology in 2022, 10 cities in Santa Catarina have less than 75% of the territory with 4G internet coverage. Data are available in a report released by Anatel.

The city of Saltinho, in the West region, with 55.8% of the area covered, leads the list of worst 4G availability indicators, followed by Balneário Arroio do Silva, in the South and Rodeio, in the Itajaí Valley.

Check out the list below of the cities with the worst 4G coverage in SC:

After all, what is 5G technology?

Simply put, the fifth generation of the internet will serve as a high-performance technology, generating gigabyte levels never before used by individuals and companies, as explained by Rubem Bergamo, Professor of Telecommunications at the IFSC campus São José.

5G will provide high and expanded connection rate for users, says Bergamo. This is because the information that will be transferred from one device to another will take less time to be processed and opened.

These factors will consume less energy from the equipment, which will also generate greater energy efficiency in them, thus ensuring a longer lifetime of the devices.

Another important feature of this new connectivity model, cites the professor, is the low latency it will present. In other words, the response time between commands given to mobile devices and the time they take to process this information will decrease, providing users with more agility. “5G comes to connect everything,” says Rubem.

* With information from Agência Brasil and Jornal o Estado de SP