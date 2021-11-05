5G: understand the fight between the United States and China | Technology

The arrival of 5G around the world happens surrounded by controversy between the United States and China. The Americans vetoed the presence of Chinese telecommunications companies on their networks and pressured trading partners to ban equipment from Huawei, which is at the forefront of the new technology.

The US says the equipment from these companies poses a risk to national security, as China could use it for espionage or interfere with the functioning of infrastructure in other countries.

The Chinese deny the accusations and say the Americans are interested in undermining Chinese technological growth.

The restrictive measures for Huawei and ZTE, another Chinese company, came amid a trade war between the two countries, marked by the imposition of billion-dollar tariffs.

In May 2019, then US President Donald Trump signed an ordinance establishing a national emergency and barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment produced by companies that pose a risk to national security. His government also added Huawei to the US trade ban list in 2019.

2 of 3 Oct/2020 – President Donald Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate and former president Joe Biden walks away after the conclusion of the second presidential debate at Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020 — Photo: Julio Cortez/AP/Archive October/2020 – President Donald Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, remain on stage while Democratic presidential candidate and former President Joe Biden walks away after the conclusion of the second presidential debate at Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020 — Photo: Julio Cortez/AP/Archive

Even with the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden, restrictions and pressure continued. The US claims that China could use network equipment from telecommunication companies installed abroad to spy or interfere with the functioning of infrastructure in other countries.

Although Huawei is a private company, a security law passed by China in 2017 theoretically allows the Beijing government to demand data from companies if the need is classified as important to Chinese sovereignty.

This is one of the arguments of the Americans, who said there was evidence that the Chinese company could access customer networks, but did not present it.

In July, the US communications agency approved a plan to replace equipment from Huawei and ZTE

The company was banned in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom – countries that are part of the group “Five Eyes” (Five Eyes), with which the US maintains close cooperative relations in intelligence.

Other countries also followed the recommendations not to work with Huawei, such as France, Japan, Poland, Romania and Sweden (Ericsson’s country directly rival of Huawei).

As the US did not substantiate its claims, it was unclear what data Huawei could collect or how it would pose a concrete risk to users.

China denies the accusations and says the US interest is to undermine Chinese technological growth, which has been advancing and facing the Americans.

Huawei also denies that its equipment is vulnerable and that it would share information with the Chinese government. A Huawei director said last September that the company would reveal details of its technology to show it is safe, but that promise has yet to materialize.

The 5G edict did not veto Huawei in Brazil, nor any other infrastructure and technology company. Today, this market has two other competitors: the Swedish Ericsson, the Finnish Nokia.

In Brazil, as in several countries around the world, the 4G network has technology from these three companies.

3 of 3 Installation of 5G antennas by the Swedish company Ericsson, in South Korea. — Photo: Divulgação/Ericsson Installation of 5G antennas by the Swedish company Ericsson, in South Korea. — Photo: Divulgação/Ericsson

In response to a request from President Jair Bolsonaro, who opposed the use of Huawei equipment in government networks, the Ministry of Communications included in the 5G notice the obligation to build a private communication network in Brasília.

In March, the Minister of Communications said Brazil had not excluded China from the government’s 5G network and that the company had not even shown ‘interest’

In August, the White House confirmed that US pressured Brazil on Huawei on the 5G network

It is not yet known how the restriction will be imposed on Huawei, since the notice is focused only on bidding for the frequency bands, which will be acquired by the operators.

Then the phone companies will buy the necessary equipment to provide the new generation of mobile internet to their customers.

A new ordinance must be issued by the Ministry of Communications, bringing minimum functional requirements for the installation of the federal administration’s private network, as reported to the g1 the Telecommunications Secretary, Artur Coimbra.

In January, the government issued an ordinance with some guidelines for this private network. Among the guidelines, there is a paragraph that says that “equipment designed, developed, manufactured or supplied by companies that comply with corporate governance standards compatible with those required in the Brazilian stock market” must be used.

