5G will reach the country’s capitals by July 2022, but not in full, says Minister of Communications

BRASÍLIA – The minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, believes that the auction of the 5G, which should be concluded this Friday, is a success. For him, the fact that there are no new foreign companies in the tender did not compromise the result, which, in his assessment, will result in strong competition between telecoms to define which will be the first to offer 5G in the country.

Still, the consumer will have to wait.

In an interview with GLOBO, Faria stated that all capitals will be served with the technology until July 2022, but this will not apply to all city districts at first.

When asked whether it is even feasible that companies will comply with the bid notice’s requirement to provide 5G in capitals by the end of the first half of 2022, the minister explained that there will still be limited coverage.





– It is not full coverage of the capital. But we will have the 27 capitals with 5G. Perhaps, in the most distant cities, only the minimum required as stated in the schedule will be fulfilled.

In the full interview, which can be read here, the minister spoke about the main obstacles that still make it difficult to expand the infrastructure of antennas and networks to take 5G off the paper and expand access in a short time.

And he also commented on the political hardships of the government in Congress, such as the processing of the PEC dos Precatório.