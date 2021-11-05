7 apps to uninstall from your Android phone immediately

A malware called “AbstractEmu” was found in different services of the Google Play Store. By taking advantage of 7 specific apps, the malicious software managed to get the highest levels of user access from the Android system. The problem is that infected smartphones are now compromised.

Straight to the point:

The “AbstractEmu” malware found in 7 apps on the Google Play Store is particularly dangerous.

Google has already removed the apps from the store, but they may still be on your phone.

We advise you to check if the apps are installed and delete them immediately.

Malware infiltrates the Play Store all the time, but is usually found in the form of harmless trackers or just indiscreet applications. However, this time, Lookout’s security researchers discovered a far more dangerous variant.

In addition to being very good at camouflage, the malware “AbstractEmu” also manages to have “root” (or administrative) access to 7 mobile apps. According to Lookout, the critical applications are as follows:

Anti-Ads Browser Data Saver Life Launcher My Phone night light All Passwords Phone Plus

The point here is that malware with root access is able to install other malware on your mobile device. However, with the administrative right being the highest user permission on Android, basically all system ports are open to these malwares. The much-discussed Pegasus spyware, which has been found on the cell phones of politicians, journalists and activists, works the same way, with root access.

How to make sure your cell phone is safe again

According to Lookout, the developers of “AbstracteEmu” are looking for a financial interest as some of the behavior of this malware can be compared to that of banking Trojans. If you have found one of the above mentioned apps on your mobile, we advise you to uninstall each one.

Also, pay close attention to phishing emails that may have been sent to you, as they can act as a gateway for cybercriminals to obtain your banking details or login details for online banking services.

It is also advisable to contact your bank as measures such as new credentials or other security options can be taken if necessary.

Malware can spy on you through your smartphone / © NextPit



Not sure if you managed to remove malware from your smartphone? We recommend using an antivirus for this, here is a list of the best antivirus apps for Android. The article is a little older, but the apps mentioned are available in newer versions.

To make sure your device is 100% secure, we recommend installing a backup of your mobile data with a date prior to the installation of the compromised app if possible.