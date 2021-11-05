8-year-old Brazilian is the youngest person to join a gifted association

posted on 11/4/2021 6:58 PM / updated on 11/4/2021 7:05 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Since he was born, Gustavo Saldanha had different characteristics from other children of the same age. The mother, Luciane Saldanha, says that the boy is not easily distracted and does not have the same interests as other babies. And these were just the first of many signs that, now in 2021, the 8-year-old boy joined an international association for people with high IQs.

Gustavo’s first interest appeared as soon as he started to speak: music. For a Mother’s Day performance at the school he attended, the boy had to learn five Beatles songs. “Although we didn’t realize it, he already showed one of the characteristics that today, for us, is a striking feature in relation to giftedness. He dedicated himself to the theme in such a way that, in a short time, he knew how to sing more than 50 Beatles songs”, Luciane Saldanha told mail. Gustavo was only five years old at the time.

From then on, the parents noticed something unusual about their son: he was very persistent when he decided to learn something. “With regard to intelligence, it is difficult to talk about it, as parents always tend to think their children are intelligent. Most of his interests were different, but, in addition, his persistence when he wanted something was remarkable”, reports the mother.

At the age of five, the little artist began performing alongside Marco Mallagoli, president of a Beatles fan club in São Paulo. In a short time, the boy’s repertoire already encompassed more than 50 Beatles hits. The boy’s list of skills only grew over the years as he learned to play guitar, bass, guitar, ukulele, drums, keyboards and other instruments.

At just six years old, Gustavo recorded an album with 14 Beatles hits. In addition to the covers, he has already recorded four copyrighted songs.

Discovery of Giftedness

The suspicion that the boy could be a prodigy increased during the pandemic, when Gustavo started studying from home. He had hardly any contact with technology before the lockdown, but he quickly unraveled the world of the internet. “He became an expert in virtually all the functionality existing in online meeting applications, such as Zoom, Google Meet, Streamyard, Google Duo, among others.” The parents also say that Gustavo became curious about operating systems, and watched several tutorials that showed the difference between them. Before long, it was changing the look of Windows 10 for Apple.

Inspired by online classes, Gustavo decided to create his own school, where he taught his grandparents every weekend. The boy also started to produce DVDs, with specific menus, his own covers, and, in a short time, he had his own video lessons.

These attitudes, added to Gustavo’s great musical ability, called the parents’ attention and made them seek help to better understand the child. That’s how they discovered their son’s high abilities and giftedness. “We explained what it meant and said that it was just a characteristic of him, but that he couldn’t be defined by that. We also explain that he should never feel better than anyone else, after all, another person who does not have the same ability as he can overcome him with effort and dedication”, says the mother.

The result of the giftedness test came out in April 2021, and showed that Gustavo had 140 IQ. Many questions crossed the parents’ minds, such as the need to invest in the child’s areas of greatest ability. During internet searches, they found reports about neurologist Fabiano de Abreu, who introduced them to Mensa Internacional, in the United Kingdom, the oldest and most famous high-IQ society in the world. Dr. Fabiano guided the family about the bureaucratic procedures to enter the organization and gave guidance in the boy’s educational process.

“Doctor Fabiano, in addition to having a high IQ, also has many published studies on intelligence. In the first consultation, we had a class on how the brain works in these cases. All the press coverage also came from him, the strategies so that fame doesn’t affect him and how best to take advantage of it”, explains the mother.

About joining Mensa, the parents believe that one of the advantages is that Gustavo will start to live with children like him. In addition, at school, the child will have some adaptations in teaching, such as the inclusion of more advanced music classes and greater access to technology. “He recently returned to the classroom and has been very happy with the adaptations in the school environment.”

Plans for the future

Gustavo’s parents reveal that the boy always had many plans for the future, but like all children, he constantly changes his mind. The current dream is to have a large development with a hotel complex, radio and TV stations, restaurants, theater, among other things. The space of music in the boy’s life doesn’t seem to be turned to a professional path, but Gustavo guarantees that it will always be part of his life, regardless of what he does in the future.

Through Dr. Fabiano, Gustavo got a scholarship at Logos University International (UniLogos), present in the United States and France. The University also has agreements in Brazil and the scholarship is valid for all these countries. Parents say that at the right time they will analyze all the options they have.

“We normally deal with this intelligence and we always encourage its social development. In the most difficult moments, we take the opportunity to explain that people have different interests, just as he does. What we most want is for him to be truly happy and fulfilled, if possible, doing what he likes”, says the mother.