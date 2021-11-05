A live house owner where a client made apology for femicide asks Eliza Samudio’s family for forgiveness: ‘It hurt the victim’s memory’

Owner of the Porão do Alemão concert hall in Manaus, Juliana Lima apologized to Eliza Samudio’s family after the episode in apology for the model’s death. At the establishment, one of the customers, identified as Rodrigo Fernandes, “fantasized” as a goalkeeper Bruno and held a garbage bag with the name of Eliza Samudio. After the episode, Juliana went public to apologize:

“I want to apologize to this family. That was devastated in such a stupid way, hurting the victim’s memory. As a woman, businesswoman and company representative, I apologize. Because, really, I couldn’t be there, I couldn’t do this In no way do I want to take the weight off, this responsibility,” she said, in a video shared on her profile and on the establishment’s page.

Deputy files action in the MPE for apology for femicide against a man who ‘fantasized’ as a goalkeeper Bruno

Juliana is the wife of Manaus councilor William Alemão (Citizenship). Although it appears in his profile that he is the founder of the venue, he informed, when approached by the report, that the woman is the owner of the venue.

In the video, Juliana explained that she had to leave Manaus to accompany her mother, who underwent surgery. He added that he left an intern taking care of the social networks in the house, and that he posted the client’s image on the web. Juliana said that the employee was removed. He, in the omission, claimed not to be aware of the episode of the crime, which took place in 2010.

“As soon as it came to my attention, I took over the networks myself, deleted the photos and started answering the people who were questioning,” she said, who also asked employees to arrange for the customer to leave the site. “I am a mother of three girls, I have a little boy and I educate them showing that, regardless of being a man or a woman, everyone is a human being. And a human being deserves respect”.

Case Eliza Samúdio turns 11 Photo: rep/ instagram

She also says that she will meet with lawyers to study the appropriate measures to be taken, as soon as she returns to Manaus. There, by the way, the state deputy, Joana Darc Protetora (PL-AM) formalized, last Wednesday afternoon, a representation to the Public Ministry of the State of Amazonas (MPE) against the tattoo artist Rodrigo Fernandes, in apology for the crime of femicide.

Although the image was deleted, the record spread, even reaching the mother of Eliza Samudio, and the model’s son, raised by his grandmother. “I’ve cried a lot. So much disrespect for the victim. Bruninho was devastated”, says Sonia Moura, who has already contacted the lawyer and intends to sue the courts about the episode.

About the episode, Councilor William Alemão also apologized on the web, and said that the client came in with the team shirt and, in the security check, the goalkeeper’s name plate was not seen on the back: “I am vehemently against any crime “.

Photo was deleted from live house profile after being posted Photo: Reproduction