access test results

The results of the objective tests and the preliminary essay notes for the Banco do Brasil (BB) competition are available for consultation on the website of the organizing bank, Fundação Cesgranrio. The first event held by the state-owned company since 2018, the selection offered 4,480 vacancies, 50% of which for immediate hiring. BB’s future clerks will have a starting salary of R$ 3,022.37.

To be approved, you must have reached a minimum of 50% of the score in the set of objective tests, in addition to being classified in a position that does not exceed twice the sum of the total number of vacancies and the number of reserve registration. The hiring process of those approved will be valid for one year, renewable for an equal period.

Competitors who obtain a grade lower than 70 will have until tomorrow (5) to request a review of the grades. Resources are accepted through this link. Candidates who are logged into the Cesgranrio system can access the results by consulting the general list by region through the links below.

The organizer informed that, due to the high number of accesses, the system may present instabilities.

The competition tests were applied in September and had 70 questions, 25 of basic knowledge and 45 of specific knowledge. Held in a year of pandemic, the contest had 1,645,975 entries — this was the largest contest in the country’s history, according to the organizing board. Of this total, 48% missed the tests. For BB, the result was positive, since, in its last three selections, the abstention rates were 49.9% (2014), 38% (2015) and 52% (2018).

“The number of candidates exceeded our expectations. The search for a vacancy at Banco do Brasil makes us proud that we have fulfilled the objective of attracting new talent at the national level. We believe that the candidates were attracted by the opportunities for advancement and careers that the BB offers, in addition to a set of benefits”, comments Ênio Mathias, BB’s corporate vice president.

In addition to the remuneration of R$ 3,022.37, those approved will receive R$ 831.16 in food/meal assistance and R$ 654.87 in food basket, pursuant to the Collective Labor Agreement. The workload is 30 hours a week under a CLT regime. Contractors will still have transportation assistance and other benefits.

Unemployment and the search for stability

The unemployment rate in the country was 14.6% in the quarter from March to May, which represents stability in relation to the quarter from December 2020 to February 2021 (14.4%).

In comparison with the period from March to May of last year, there was an increase of 1.7 percentage points (12.9%). The unemployed population (14.8 million people) remained stable compared to the quarter ended in February (14 .4 million people) and rose 16.4% (more 2.1 million people) compared to the same quarter from March to May 2020 (12.7 million people).

A survey by the National Employment Bank (BNE) points out that, with the start of vaccination in the country, candidates started looking for job vacancies as of January. In the first six months of 2021, 1,133,140 people registered their CVs for vacancies. Last year, considering the same period, there were 740,827 registrations on the site, which corresponds to an increase of 52%.

According to the survey, the same logic applies to the increase in vacancies available on the job site. In the first half of last year, 143,276 opportunities were registered; in 2021, the number jumped to 185,074, an increase of 29%.

According to the Pnad (National Household Sample Survey), since the beginning of the pandemic, the average income of workers with a formal contract in the private sector fell from R$2,358 to R$2,340. The average remuneration of public servants increased from R$3,980 to R$4,121.

During this period, the average salary received by professionals in the private sector corresponded to 56.78% of what is received by civil servants. Before the pandemic, the percentage was 59.25%, which represents a 10% advance in the wage gap between periods. According to the Anpac (National Association for the Protection and Support of Contests), there was a 40% growth, between 2016 and May 2021, in the number of people taking preparatory courses for public examinations.