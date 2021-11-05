Action in Varginha with 26 dead is the most lethal against ‘new bandit’

The police operation that left 26 suspects dead in the early hours of Sunday (31) in Varginha (MG) is the most lethal against cases identified as “new cangaço” in the country. The survey was carried out by UOL based on information from the Brazilian Public Security Forum and entities linked to the sector.

In the operation in Varginha, no police were injured. According to police investigations, the group was planning a robbery of R$65 million at a Banco do Brasil distribution center. For this, it would use the tactic also known as “cities domination”, which usually occurs in interior municipalities, where criminals with rifles and explosives dominate the security forces, rob financial institutions and take residents hostage, in an action marked by escalation of violence in recent months.

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais has opened a parallel investigation that will take place in secrecy of the Court. The OAB-MG (Order of Lawyers of Brazil of Minas Gerais) and the Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais monitor the case. There are also investigations carried out by the Civil Police, Federal Police and Military Police.

The 26 deaths in Varginha, a city with 136,000 inhabitants, are equivalent to 22% of all deaths resulting from police interventions last year in Minas Gerais. In 2020, there were 117 homicides in the state in clashes involving security forces.

The city of Minas Gerais had almost double the number of deaths compared to the other action until then considered the most lethal of the security forces against alleged gangs involved in this same type of robbery. In Milagres (CE), 14 suspects were killed in a clash in December 2018. UOL elaborated a ranking with the other ten similar occurrences.

The report made the survey based on occurrences involving groups armed with rifles and explosives to assault financial institutions, directly involved or suspected of participating in the “new cangaço” tactic. The clashes with security forces took place when the police surprised suspects who were planning the actions —as in Varginha— or in the midst of attacks.

At the time of the robbery in Milagres, the Ceará government removed the military police involved in the action. In April 2019, 11 suspects died in an exchange of fire with military police after an attempt to attack two bank branches in Guararema, a metropolitan region of São Paulo.

MG fatality rate was low

The high lethality rate in the Military Police operation in Varginha contrasts with the data recorded in Minas Gerais. According to the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security released in July this year, the state has the second lowest mortality rate from police interventions, only behind the Federal District.

There were no survivors among those suspected of being part of the gang that, according to the police, was preparing an attack on a bank branch using around 40 kg of explosives and a rifle capable of shooting down a helicopter.

Despite the deaths of all suspects, none of the military police involved in the operation were injured.

Minas Gerais police intelligence report, to which the UOL had access, identified the suspects killed in the action. A survey carried out by the report revealed the participation of part of them in murders, robberies, confrontations with police, prison escape and even the suspicion of involvement in an attack along the lines of the “new cangaço” in crimes that occurred in Minas Gerais, Goiás, Rondônia and Piauí.

‘Failed Operation’ or ‘War Situation’: What Experts Say

Experts heard by UOL are divided when evaluating the police operation in Varginha. On the one hand, there are those who understand that the high number of deaths prevented the advance of investigations involving gangs that use the “new bandit” tactic.

However, professionals in the field claim that these groups are formed by criminals with powerful weapons, who are not willing to surrender to the police authorities.

The action was even compared to the massacre in the Jacarezinho favela, in the northern part of Rio, due to the high number of deaths and evidence of adulteration at the crime scene. “There are already elements to say that procedural fraud may have occurred from the moment the bodies were removed. An exempt investigation will need to be carried out in cases such as Jacarezinho and Varginha”, said lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho, columnist for the UOL.

A member of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, criminal analyst Guaracy Mingardi sees the operation as a failure. “These were professional criminals linked to these ‘new cangaço’ nuclei, who could have contributed to investigations. The police work in the search for information was well done. But the operation was a disaster,” he criticized.

Lieutenant Colonel Lucélio Ferreira Martins Faria França, president of the Mato Grosso Association for the Promotion and Development of Security, rebutted the criticisms. “It’s a war situation, with criminals willing and brave to shoot at the police. Anyone who thinks differently is because they don’t know the reality of fighting crime in practice.”

Attorney Douglas Prehl, vice president of a company responsible for the integration of a technology capable of rendering banknotes unusable in attacks by the “new bandit”, believes that none of the agents involved in the operation were injured due to the preparation for the confrontation.

“It’s hard to talk too much about the use of force when criminals used point 50 [fuzil com capacidade para abater helicópteros] and shot at the police. The bandit will do everything not to be arrested. The difference there is in the training of the police, who are more physically and psychologically prepared for the confrontation”, he argues.