Actress Fernanda Montenegro is elected to the Brazilian Academy of Letters

The Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) today (4) elected actress Fernanda Montenegro to seat 17, in succession to academic and diplomat Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco, who died on March 15 last year. Fernanda was the only candidate for the vacancy and was elected by 32 of the 35 votes.

The president of ABL, Marco Lucchesi, celebrated the election of the lady of the national theater for the institution. “It is an important moment, first because of the renewal that takes place with the election in the Brazilian Academy of Letters. It’s a sign of new horizons. This is always important. On the other hand, Fernanda is a great intellectual, an important representative of Brazilian culture. She’s already part of our country’s imagination and, somehow, she might force us to increase the seats from 40 to 80. If I bring all the characters we love, we’ll have to double the number of seats [da ABL]. So let’s keep it, it’s worth a lot,” said Lucchesi.

The previous occupants of chair 17 were Sílvio Romero (founder), Osório Duque-Estrada, Roquette-Pinto, Álvaro Lins and Antonio Houaiss.

The 20 seats of journalist Murilo Melo Filho, who died on May 27, 2020, remain vacant; 12, by Professor Alfredo Bosi, who died on April 7, 2021; 39, of Vice President of the Republic Marco Maciel, who died on June 12 this year; and chair 2, occupied by Professor Tarcísio Padilha, who died on 9 September.

Fernanda Montenegro

Fernanda Montenegro, artistic name of Arlette Pinheiro Monteiro Torre, was born on October 16, 1929, in the Campinho neighborhood, north of Rio de Janeiro. She performed on stage for the first time at the age of 8, to participate in a church play. Her official debut in theatre, however, took place in December 1950, alongside her husband Fernando Torres, in the show 3,200 Meters of Altitude, by Julian Luchaire.

On TV Tupi, he participated, for two years, in around 80 plays, shown in the programs Retrospectiva do Teatro Universal and Retrospectiva do Teatro Brasileiro. She won the Best New Actress Award from the Brazilian Association of Theater Critics, in 1952, for her work in There’s an Inspector Out There, by JB Priestley, and Emperor’s follies, by Paulo Magalhães.

He moved to São Paulo in 1954, where he was part of the Companhia Maria Della Costa and the Teatro Brasileiro de Comédia (TBC). With her husband, she formed her own company, Teatro dos Sete – also accompanied by Sergio Britto, Italo Rossi, Gianni Ratto, Luciana Petruccelli and Alfredo Souto de Almeida. The company’s debut was successful with the play the Mambembe (1959), by Artur Azevedo, attracting hundreds of spectators to the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro.

In 1963, he made his debut on TV Rio, with the soap operas love is not love and the dead without a mirror, both by Nelson Rodrigues. During this period, on the recently created TV Globo, he participated in the teletheater series 4 no Teatro (1965), directed by Sérgio Britto. In 1967, he also joined the cast of TV Excelsior, playing the character Lisa, in Redemption, by Raimundo Lopes.

Throughout her career, Fernanda has also participated in miniseries such as sweet stream (nineteen ninety), Antares incident (1994), The Compadecida’s Report (1999) and Today is Mary’s Day (2005).

In 1999, Fernanda Montenegro was awarded the highest commendation that a Brazilian can receive from the Presidency of the Republic, the Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit “for the recognition of outstanding work in the Brazilian scenic arts”. At the time, an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM), in Rio de Janeiro, celebrated the 50-year career of the actress. In 2004, at the age of 75, she received the Best Actress award at the Tribeca Festival, in New York, for her performance in the other side of the street, by Marcos Bernstein.

Fernanda Montenegro turned 92 years old on October 16th. Considered one of the best actresses in Brazil, Fernanda was the first Latin American and the only Brazilian nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in Central do Brasil (1998). She was also the first Brazilian to win the International Emmy in the category of best actress for her performance in the series Doce de Mãe, on TV Globo, in 2013.