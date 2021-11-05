AF News | State | Government releases funds for 3,098 elective surgeries and awards for health professionals

Governor Wanderlei Barbosa (no party) authorized a transfer of R$ 3 million for elective surgeries, procedures that had been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic [março de 2020] and were only resumed this month of November. Such resources will enable the performance of 3,098 surgeries by January 2022 in state hospitals, with 2,186 by the end of this year.

This transfer will also be used to pay an award to professionals responsible for elective surgeries, prioritizing 458 types of procedures among general, gynecology, urology, pediatric, head and neck, cardiology, otolaryngology, digestive, breast, bariatric, neurology, vascular surgeries and orthopedics.

During the signing of the authorization, this Wednesday (3/11), the governor delivered three ultrasound equipment to the municipalities of Barrolândia, Cristalândia and Marianópolis, acquired with resources from a parliamentary amendment from the federal bench.

“I appointed Secretary Afonso Piva to visit all the hospitals and talk to the directors so that we can help people who need surgery so that they can return to their normal lives. We want this integration of directors to solve this demand. Anyone with a lower demand, who can provide the space so that the surgeries of patients from other cities can be performed. And we will encourage professionals so that even when they are off duty, if they are physically able, they can perform surgeries to empty the queue“, highlighted Wanderlei Barbosa.

As for the ultrasound equipment, Barbosa made a point of thanking the federal bench for the resources allocated. “I want to thank the senators and federal deputies who provided this moment to make these devices available. During the time we spend in Government, we will seek this partnership to improve the lives of our people”, he emphasized.

The Secretary of Health, Afonso Piva de Santana, added that the team is committed to doing the best for the population. “I appreciate the support of the mayors and hospital directors who have been helping us. We are committed to making a difference”, he said.

The mayor of Cristalândia, Wilson Júnior de Carvalho, Big Jhow, highlighted that the ultrasound equipment will allow imaging exams to be carried out in the city itself without the need to travel. “Only serving the needy people and not having to leave our city to another location, is already a very great benefit, a great victory for the population”, scored.

ultrasound

Ninety pieces of equipment were purchased and are being transferred to 86 municipalities, to be used in the care of patients who need diagnostic imaging.

Each appliance cost BRL 155 thousand and were purchased through two amendments from the federal bench, 74 pieces of equipment from the bench amendment no. 71280014, which corresponds to BRL 11,470,000.00 and 16 devices from the bench amendment no. 71280007, with value of R$ 2,480,000.00.

Attendances

Also present were the directors of state hospitals; state deputies Nilton Franco and Valderez Castelo Branco; and mayors Adriano Ribeiro, from Barrolândia; and Isaias Piagem, from Marianópolis.