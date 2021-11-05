Afraid to spend? Being stingy can be bad for your health; see when it’s abnormal – 11/05/2021

Toughness, stinginess, pettiness. There are several classifications for people overly attached to money and material possessions. Cartoon characters are good examples, such as Seu Siriguejo, from “Bob Esponja”, and Tio Patinhas. According to Forbes magazine, Donald Duck’s rich uncle fictionally holds $65.4 billion, putting him in the position of the wealthiest character of all time. However, even so, he keeps his fortune under lock and key and as a relic the first coin he won in his life.

Outside the screens, or comics, many people behave the same (not necessarily having the same wealth, but not living in poverty either), out of pity, fear and anxiety to spend. The bank account may be thick, but inside the house the furniture is crumbling, the fridge is empty or with the worst quality food and the closet full of old clothes and holes. There are those who even use expired products, save crumbs and dispense with taking a shower every day.

It has nothing to do with saving on superfluous items, to put food on the table, pay off a debt that only increases, pay for medical treatment, invest in a dream, such as home ownership, go to college, travel abroad. For the miser, having to buy, replace, hire, repair something is like taking a scorpion out of your pocket. No matter how small the expense, it will reflect, haggle, look for alternatives and consider it a waste.

Why accept living in the worst?

In the mind of those who are obsessed with acquiring and accumulating wealth and suffer from having to use them, even for their own benefit, there are usually psychological and emotional problems. It may be that this person has suffered some trauma for having gone through a major crisis or financial loss, humiliation, then he fears reliving it, or he got too attached to what he struggled to conquer and even developed a compulsion to supply desires and needs.

“Professionals who deal with such cases often come across patients who have many resources, can enjoy, consume what is good and best, but lead a life without pleasure, deprivation, as if it were a necessity”, says Henrique Bottura, psychiatrist, clinical director of the Instituto de Psiquiatria Paulista and collaborator at the impulsivity outpatient clinic at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculdade de Medicina de São Paulo).

Still, according to the doctor, those who fit into this situation end up incorporating greed as an easily recognizable personality trait. You run the risk of becoming a very individualistic, greedy, proud individual, with difficulties in relating, helping, caring, supporting, taking risks, trying new things, getting to know yourself. Perception is pessimistic or distorted. Therefore, everyone is self-interested, failure is a shame, we are worth what we have.

In extreme cases, the miser can cheat, steal, lie, apply scams Image: iStock

losing control for money

It becomes a concern when the potential consequences have already materialized, but also when this “lifestyle” threatens the integrity of oneself and others. For example, when thinking that everything is expensive and being suspicious, the miser can commit mistakes or injustices and offend, test the honesty of others and, in extreme cases, default, steal, lie, apply scams, minimize the risk of possible accidents with you and with third parties.

Money makes the routine a little better, comfortable, safe and fun, which is a good thing. The extremes are not good. This is both on the side of those who spend everything they earn and even more, and on the side of those who save everything and enjoy nothing. In both, the pain is intense and if not controlled, it only increases”. Yuri Busin, doctor in behavioral neuroscience, psychologist and director of Casme (Equilíbrio Mental Health Care Center), in São Paulo.

Another common point among those who, in excess, consume or retain is that they are always watching what others have, or how happy and well resolved they are (even if they have a simple life), to compare themselves. As far as the miser is concerned, he doesn’t understand how, being so “smart” and “superior” as he gathers and can buy whatever he wants, he still misses inside. Therefore, it feeds back on accumulating and nurturing its purchasing power, but in vain.

It’s not a disease, but it’s treatable.

Not enjoying, with satisfaction, sharing and keeping everything you have in abundance reflects an existence impoverished in many aspects. No one takes their treasures to the grave, except pharaohs, who no longer exist. But, in general, it is no use family, friends and co-workers trying to demonstrate this to a miser, because, even if they know what might have happened back there, for him to have become like that, they are not able to help.

They can — and should — not make fun of him, ridicule him in public, put pressure on him against his will, but talk about the various benefits of psychotherapy, which is indicated by specialists to reverse difficulties, sufferings, losses. In this circumstance, the technique can help you understand what a healthy relationship with possessions is and find ways to become more flexible and achieve balance. Treating with medication can be helpful, but only when there is anxiety, panic, depression.

However, greed, or not spending money, does not define any illness or mental disorder. “There are no data to confirm this, it is not in the ICD (International Classification of Diseases) nor in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders)”, informs Leide Batista, a psychologist from Faculdade Castro Alves and with experience at HC (Hospital da City), in Salvador, Bahia. According to her, the closest thing to that would be the Compulsive Accumulation Disorder, related to people who keep everything and don’t give up on anything.