After 18 years of career, Deltan Dallagnol resigns from the MPF

After an 18-year career in the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol confirmed this Thursday (4) that he had resigned from his post, as explained by columnist Eliane Cantanhêde.

In a video published on social networks, the former coordinator of the Lava Jato task force says that the legacy of the operation in the fight against corruption has been “undone” and that he can “do more for the country” outside the Public Ministry.

“Our working instruments to achieve justice have been weakened, destroyed, and we have even been prevented from involving society in this debate through opinion and criticism. Therefore, I believe I can do more for the country outside the country. Public Ministry, fighting with more freedom for the causes in which I believe”, he says in the recording.

Without confirming political pretensions, Deltan says he will be able to “evaluate and reflect” better on the plans after leaving office permanently.

Head of the team of attorneys who ran Lava Jato in its birthplace in Curitiba, Deltan left the task force command in September, months before the definitive extinction of the operation that demolished a solid structure of corruption installed at Petrobras between 2003 and 2014.

Politicians, money changers, former directors of the oil company were awarded millionaire kickbacks from the club of the biggest contractors that formed a cartel to guarantee the main contracts in strategic areas, such as Supply, Services and International.

With the departure of the Federal Public Ministry, the prosecutor will have a clear path to follow in the footsteps of former judge Sérgio Moro, who intends to run as a candidate for Planalto in next year’s elections.