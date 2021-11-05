After apologizing, Bruna Marquezine asks the Nursing Council: ‘Is this a threat?’ – And more

Bruna Marquezine in costume Photo: Instagram/ @brumarquezine

After the review of the São Paulo Regional Council of Nursing (Coren-SP), Bruna Marquezine apologized for dressing up as a nurse in the halloween. The actress shared a statement on Twitter this Wednesday, 3.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t know about this topic before, but that this discussion truly serves as an opportunity for learning and transformation,” she wrote in an excerpt of the statement.

Shortly after publication, Bruna reacted to a post by Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen) about the case. “In an official statement, Cofen expressed its repudiation of the publication by actress Bruna Marquezine, who used social media to spread a ‘sexy nurse’ costume to more than 40 million followers, last Sunday, 31.”

“In view of the disastrous effects that this type of attitude can stimulate, Cofen hopes that she will withdraw, to avoid a lawsuit”, adds the publication following the first.

“Is this a threat?” replied the actress directly in the publication. “Bruna, it was not a threat, but an invitation to reflection. Glad you understood the impact on two million women, intimidated by the sexualization of Nursing”, concluded the agency.

Given the disastrous effects that this type of attitude can stimulate, Cofen expects her to withdraw, to avoid a lawsuit. — Cofen (@Cofen_official) November 3, 2021