After controversy, Record confirms the result of the Farmer’s Test

Since the realization of the Farmer’s Test, on the night of Wednesday (11/03), the web has been in an uproar. Fans of A Fazenda 13 pointed out a supposed error in the realization of the dynamic, which ended with the victory of influencer Marina Ferrari. Sought by the column LeoDias, Record TV denied rumors that the dispute would be annulled. “The test result is correct”, informed the broadcaster.

At dawn this Thursday (11/04), viewers went to social networks to point out what would have been a failure during the dynamic. In the race, pedestrians had to lead balls through a circuit with cat beds, seesaws, ladders and baskets. Players had to hit the balls into the targets to complete the activity. Solange Gomes didn’t leave the first stage and Marina and Rico Melquiades staged an exciting dispute until the very last moment. And it was precisely in the last phase of the circuit that the influencer’s ball bounced on the floor before entering one of the scenographic drawers.

Marina Ferrari wins the Farmer’s Test Marina Ferrari wins the Farmer’s TestPlayback / PlayPlus Erasmo Viana in A Fazenda 13 Erasmus is in the countryside,Reproduction / instagram Solange Gomes and dispute permanence in the game with Solange Gomesreproduction Rich Melquiades 0

Earlier, during the explanation about the functioning of the dynamics, the presenter Adriane Galisteu warned that, if the ball fell to the ground, the participant would need to return to the beginning of the phase.

Requests for the dynamic to be canceled reached Twitter’s Trending Topics.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.