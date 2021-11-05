After Evergrande, Chinese real estate company Kaisa Group announces it will not pay part of its debt | finance

O real estate sector in china returned to scare the financial market today, with the Chinese developer Kaisa Group falling more than 15% during Hong Kong trading, to an all-time low, after the company announced it would not repay part of its 12.7 billion yuan ($2 billion) debt in asset management products. fortunes.
In reaction, the stock exchange in the former British colony suspended negotiations with the company’s paper, saying in a short statement that the measure was taken at the request of the Kaisa Group. Year-to-date, theThe developer’s shares fell more than 70%. Business with three other units of the group also listed in Hong Kong – Kaisa Capital, Kaisa Prosper and Kaisa Health – were also suspended.
Shenzhen-based Kaisa said in a statement on Thursday (4) that “several unfavorable factors”, such as the severe downturn in the housing market and the downgrade in ratings by international rating agencies, resulted in “pressure unprecedented” in the company’s liquidity.
Investors’ attention is now turning to Evergrande’s next payment deadline, this Saturday. “Missed payments have increased in frequency among Chinese developers, showing that liquidity risks are becoming more systemic in China’s housing market,” said Eugene Leow, senior rate strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore.