After Jair and Flávio, Eduardo Bolsonaro becomes the target of Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

In the Times of the Emperor, he will re-gun the sons of Jair Bolsonaro. The president himself had already been the target of criticism, but Eduardo Bolsonaro will enter the crosshairs for the first time. Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) will be in charge of needling the state deputy on account of an undemocratic speech about the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão are going to make the Paraguayan dictator repeat, inaccurately, an excerpt of a lecture by Eduardo to a group of contestants in 2018. At the time, he said that to close the court it was only necessary “a soldier and a cable”.

The speech pleased the militancy, but the congressman generated discomfort even among the president’s main allies. “If I was unhappy and hit someone, I calmly apologize, and say it was not my intention,” he wrote on social media after the negative reactions.

Roberto Birindelli’s character will act as “parrot” in the scenes that will be shown next Wednesday (10) . He will be dealing with preparations to surprise Pedro (Selton Mello) during Isabel’s (Giulia Gayoso) wedding.

“You’re not welcome in Brazil, darling. Even if you go unannounced, it’s a risk. And your escort,” complains Elisa (Lana Rhodes), Paraguay’s lover and unofficial first lady. “To invade Brazil I just need of two plainclothes soldiers “, will mock Solano, in reference to “zero three”.

Alan Santos/PR

Bolsonaro at UN speech

Unlike Eduardo, Jair is a “habitué” of the political beatings on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Tonico (Alexandre Nero) serves as the chief executive’s alter ego, even quoting his favorite verse from the Bible — “know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”

The antagonist was also appointed as the inventor of a corruption scheme that led to Flavio being investigated by the courts. He gets half the salary of his employees in the Chamber of Deputies, like Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes). “This crack is still going to become fashionable in Brazil,” said Batista (Ernani Moraes).

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

