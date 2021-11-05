After requests from the fans, Flamengo defines the situation involving Jorge Jesus, says journalist

Coach Renato Gaúcho has an undefined situation in the Flamengo in relation to the next season. Even taking the team to the final of the Libertadores, the commander is being criticized by the fans because of the inferior performance that was presented in the last games.

The stumbles followed kept the team away from the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship, which has Atlético Mineiro as the isolated leader. Galo has gained 62 points, followed by runner-up Palmeiras, with 52 points, and Mengo appearing in third with 60.

The fans want titles and believed in winning the Brazilian Championship, but that was difficult to happen. If he is not champion of the Libertadores, Renato Portaluppi’s situation will become even more complicated and his future will certainly be compromised.

In case the current coach is dismissed, the name of Jorge Jesus would be ideal for taking charge of the team. Therefore, according to information gathered by journalist Jorge Nicola, Flamengo’s board of directors discards the possibility of investing in the coach’s return in early 2022.

Jorge Jesus is not in a good phase in charge of Benfica, but his contractual fine for the Portuguese team is around R$ 65 million. In addition, he would hardly accept leaving the club in the middle of the season, as in Europe it ends in June or July.

For the more optimistic, Mister’s arrival at Flamengo could only happen in the middle of 2022, if his relationship there was not renewed. There is a great chance that the contract with Benfica will not be extended, but Mengão would hardly accept waiting for the commander for so long.