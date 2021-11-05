After Rust, Dwayne Johnson says he will never again use real guns on set

the star Dwayne Johnson promised to stop using firearms in his films after the accident on the set of Rust, that caused the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins. The actor, owner of Seven Bucks Productions, said he was very saddened by the death of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can say, clearly, that any movie we have in front of Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we make or produce — we won’t use real weapons”, Johnson told Variety.

“Let’s switch to rubber guns, and we’ll take care of that at the post”, he said. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we’re not going to worry about how much it costs”.

Hutchins died after being hit by a fragment shot by the artist Alec Baldwin during the filming of the Wild West. The incident, the film director, Joel Souza, was also hit, but survived.

According to the sheriff Adan Mendoza, a “lead projectile” was recovered from the shoulder of the director of Rust, apparently from the same bullet that killed Hutchins. According to the investigation carried out, the cartridge of the weapon used by Baldwin had both live and dead bullets. This means that some of the ammo was still usable for firing.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).