After seven months of payments in 2021, emergency aid ends

From April to October 2021, around 39.5 million Brazilians in a vulnerable situation and without a formal employment relationship received seven emergency aid installments. The number of families, supported with values ​​between R$ 150 and R$ 375 in this second round of distribution, was 41.9% lower than in the 2020 stage, with 68.1 million beneficiaries.

The end of the temporary transfer was scheduled for the month of July, but was extended by three months after debates on a scenario of record levels of unemployment, inflation and also fiscal uncertainty to fund the social program. A judicious regulation limited access to R$250 for families in general; R$375 for single mothers; and R$150 for people who live alone.

Formal, just one member of each family could receive the money released by Caixa Econômica Federal in digital savings accounts. The movement was authorized in the Caixa Tem application, but cash withdrawals or transfers to a checking account could only take place two to three weeks after the deposit.

The last installment was paid this Sunday, October 31, 2021. Now, the government intends to transform Bolsa Família into Auxílio Brasil in November. The idea is to keep people who are already registered, but Congress is questioning how the funding would take place without disrespecting the spending limit on federal resources.

With the end of emergency aid, 23.9 million informal workers, 5.3 million registered in the Single Registry of Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) and 10 million registered in Bolsa Família will be without installments of up to R$ 375. The emergency relief initiative emerged to help the poorest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the press consortium, so far, the disease has killed more than 608,000 people in Brazil.