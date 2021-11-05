After Temer invite Kalil, president of the MDB of MG opens the doors for Zema – Politica

Deputy Newton Jr. wants Zema, from Novo, to move to the MDB (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Congressman Newton Cardoso Jr., president of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) in Minas Gerais, invited Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) to join the party. The nod was made this Friday (5/11), during an event in Carmo do Paranaba, in Alto Paranaba. They were on the side of mayors and leaders in the region. Newton Jr.’s suggestion was made one day after members of the high-level and MDB summit called the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), to add to the subtitles. In the group that met with Kalil, there was even Michel Temer, former president of the Republic.

In Carmo do Paranaba, the president of the Minas Gerais MDB told Zema that the “doors” of the party are open to support him in the race for reelection.

“I leave my doors open here, as president of the MDB, to which I have been affiliated for more than 20 years. I leave an invitation for you to join our party for your reelection dispute in 2022,” he said. .

Earlier, Newton Cardoso Jr. made complimentary remarks to the governor. “We know that the union, in fact, will be the motto for the recovery of Minas Gerais in 2022. I know that, today, you have the confidence of your party throughout the country. It is a national reference”.

Invitation to Kalil



Yesterday, at the Belo Horizonte City Hall, Kalil received several emedebistas. One of them, former minister Hlio Costa, revealed that Temer was responsible for calling the mayor to the MDB.

“(It was) an invitation made by former President of the Republic Michel Temer, who is a reference in the MDB and, certainly, a historic emdebista. When he invites Mayor Kalil to join the MDB, of course we are all greeting Kalil and waiting for him make that decision,” he explained.

When he spoke of the idea of ​​having the Belo Horizonte mayor in the party, the former president gave up on the authorship of the idea.

“I know he is being invited by the MDB. I just learned from the MDB here in Minas Gerais (that Kalil was invited) to come to the party. I already noticed, by the emedebistas who are here, that he would be very well received.”

Party has divergent wings



Just yesterday, after learning about the invitation made to Kalil, Newton Cardoso Jr. issued a statement guaranteeing that he had not been informed of the proposal. He assured that he was unaware of any summons made by Temer.

The mayor’s political group has figures from different parties, but one of them, Adalclever Lopes, is an emdebista. Municipal Secretary of Government, the former President of the Legislative Assembly is one of Kalil’s articulators.

In 2020, the MDB formed the coalition that supported Kalil’s reelection in the municipal election. Recently, part of the legend tried to remove Newton Jr. from the command of state directors. He ended up being kept at the post.

In the state parliament, the MDB is not part of Zema’s support base. There are even deputies critical to the points of the governor’s management. Svio Souza Cruz, for example, rapporteur of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) that investigates the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig).

Kalil and Zema, desired by different wings and emedebistas, are imminent opponents in the dispute for Palcio Tiradentes.