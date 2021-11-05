After the PEC of the court orders, Ibovespa drops more than 2% and the dollar rises 0.29%

posted on 11/4/2021 8:50 PM / updated on 11/4/2021 8:51 PM



(credit: Nelson Almeida/AFP – 22/2/21)

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, closed this Thursday (11/04) down 2.09%, and reached the lowest score at the end of the year, with 103,412.09 points. At the worst moment, the index fluctuated around 102,000 points.

The market reacted negatively to the progress of PEC 23/2021, which postpones the payment of court orders, making room for more spending in the Budget, a maneuver understood by the market as an excuse to break the spending ceiling. Despite having passed the first round in the plenary of the Chamber on Thursday, investors reacted badly to the uncertainties regarding the approval of the PEC in other instances.

“The government’s victory was due to a tight scoreboard and demonstrates that it will still have a long way to go until the final approval in the Chamber (Second Round) and in the Senate, where the government is facing great difficulties in approving the agendas of its interest,” he explains Eliel Lins, founding partner of the Mundo Investimentos office.

tight vote

Of the 312 votes in favor of the Precatório PEC, 25 came from parties that oppose the Jair Bolsonaro government. Among the 21 deputies of the PDT, 15 were in favor of the PEC. At the PSB, there were 10 out of 31. Therefore, there is a great sense of uncertainty about approval. Voting on the proposed amendment to the constitution should resume next Tuesday (09/11). Then the text goes to the Senate.

Court orders are debt securities that the government has to pay to individuals and companies on account of final court decisions. The 2021 Budget provides for the payment of R$ 54.7 billion in Precatório, and the 2022 budget, without PEC approval, of R$ 89 billion.

The government claims that the approval of the PEC will pay for the costs of Auxílio Brasil, a 400 reais social aid, which replaces Bolsa Família and will last until the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro is likely to seek reelection.

Not even the 5G auction, which started on Thursday, managed to animate the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Eliel Lins claims that the political noise diverted the focus of the investor market: “This environment of uncertainty overshadowed the 5G auction, which was not enough to attract investors in the buying part,” he says.

Dollar and rising interest

The volume traded on the market was R$30.7 billion. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 fell 2.97% in the after market, to 104,220 points.

With fiscal uncertainties, future interest rates on the intermediate and long portion of the forward curve ended the day on a high. The DI for January 2023 rose five basis points, at 12.09%; DI for January 2025 advanced 14 basis points at 12.17%; and the DI for January 2027 was up 15 basis points, at 12.19%.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar closed up 0.29%, quoted at R$ 5.606. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 are traded on the after market at an increase of 1% to R$5,636.

Consequences on the economy

Investment advisor at UPREAL Investimentos, Carlos Oliveira explains that the rise in the dollar contributes to the increase in inflation “It puts pressure on inflation because we are generators of dollars through exports. But we also import and our products compete with the world market, so a high dollar is not good in general.”, says the economist.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) estimates that Brazilian inflation will close the year at 7.7%. If the fund’s projection is confirmed, Brazil will register inflation well above that found among emerging countries (5.8%) and also the world average (4.8%).

The founding partner of Mundo Investimentos, Eliel Lins explains that the increase in inflation still generates other negative consequences for the pocket of the average Brazilian. Among them is the increase in interest rates, which harms important indexes for a country’s economy. “Inflation needs to be fought by raising interest rates, through a contractionary economic policy, reducing consumption, and consequently affecting the generation of jobs and the recovery of the economy.”

*Intern under the supervision of Carlos Alexandre de Souza