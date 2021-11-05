Agency changes rules on fuel trade; know what changes

The board of the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) approved today a series of changes in the automotive fuel trading sector.

Now, the fuel delivery activity can be carried out by stations authorized by the ANP to carry out the activity. For now, only ethanol and C gasoline can be sold in this modality.

Another change concerns how prices per liter are shown to consumers, with the ANP demanding that service stations start to express the values ​​of all automotive fuels in two decimal places, not three, as is the case today.

According to the agency, the change is intended to facilitate “the understanding of consumers” about prices. The obligation, however, will only take effect 180 days (6 months) after the publication in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette) of the resolution detailing the change of this and other practices.

The agency also determined that, at each pump, the stations must inform, “in a prominent and easily visible form”, the CNPJ and the corporate name/trade name of the distributor that supplies the respective commercialized fuel.

The issue, however, had already been regulated by decree by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in mid-September – but the presidential measure was taken only to anticipate the regulation, which was already being worked on by the ANP.

In a statement, the agency said that the changes are aimed at “increasing efficiency in the fuel market in Brazil” and are the result of public discussions that have been taking place since the 2018 truck drivers’ strike.

The changes in market rules also come at a time of stoppages by truck drivers — although weaker than that which occurred in 2018 —, who protest against Petrobras’ pricing policy and the rise in diesel prices, which reduces profits in the category .

And not only diesel is on the rise. Between the penultimate and the last week of October, the average price of a liter of ethanol went from R$ 4.87 to R$ 5.06 — it rose 3.92% — and that of gasoline reached R$ 6.56 — an increase of 3.1% in the interval — according to ANP data.