Albino alligator smiles when ‘scrubbed’ and video hits the networks

It’s not common to see an alligator smiling around, but this one is different. Coconut is a female albino American alligator of the species Alligator mississippiensis from the Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo, in the state of California (USA). The animal appears “smiling” after taking a shower and receiving exfoliation in a video that has already totaled nearly a million views on social networks.

In the video, a caregiver is shown rubbing the alligator’s hide from side to side, while the reptile seems to enjoy receiving the procedure, closing its eyes and opening its jaws as if indicating approval.

“Coconut loves his scrubs,” wrote the zoo in the post’s Instagram caption. The procedure is done due to allergies that the reptile has along the skin.

In recent weeks, Coconut has been joined by another albino alligator of its species, a male offspring. Unnamed yet, the zoo joked in the caption that it “needs some food to go with Coconut” when comparing them.

In fact, Coconut doesn’t just attract attention at the California zoo. She is a phenomenon on social media. The video of your smile when receiving exfoliation is not even the most viewed of your last appearances. On Instagram alone, a recording published two weeks ago in which she appears tasting a shrimp at “snack time” garnered 37.5 million views.