Aline chooses to take a break from her relationship with Dayane

Aline Mineiro decided to take a break from her relationship with Dayane Mello in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The ex-panicat says that she will continue to play alongside the model and her allies, but will stay away from the person in the personal aspect due to the series of mockery suffered due to her way of positioning in the reality show.

In a conversation with Rico Melquiades, in the tree house, Aline Mineiro reported that she doesn’t feel respected by Dayane Mello and says she won’t give in to the pressure to mold herself to the style that the model wants.

Is it hard to respect my way of being? is it hard to respect my crying and my moment of sadness? Dude, I give a fucking hand**, I’m a fucking friend** here. I don’t have to be the way she wants to be, she wants to build me, she wants me to be the way she is. I am graduated. For God’s sake, this is what hurts me, this is saddening me” , said Aline Mineiro.

“Friend, if she talks to you, well, if she doesn’t,” said Rico Melquiades. “I’m going to walk away, but I wanted to talk to you so that you could give your opinion and understand my departure,” explained the ex-panicat. “I think she’s getting lost here. She is!” opined the comedian.

Aline agreed that Dayane is lost with the desire to play in “The Farm 2021” and also regretted seeing the participant make fun of her attitudes, in addition to being closed to discuss her feelings.

Very. She doesn’t have her glow anymore. At the party, I told her “man, I can’t take the kicks you give me anymore”. She cried and said she came in here with a bleeding heart and such. I said, “I can stop this wound. I’m here to join you and walk together. I won’t let go of your hand”. I don’t have the heart to leave her in the one left. Can I be Muggle? An idiot? Okay, but you have to understand that it’s because you like it and it’s hurting me.

“Friend, you can’t stay like this,” advised Rico Melquiades.

The ex-panicat continued to vent: “I’m like this because I met her when I joined, I like her. The way she’s acting today hurts me enormously. But I told you “if I talked to the person, but I don’t have this openness.” I’m putting up with it a lot, I’m putting up with teasing, teasing, teasing and lack of respect from her, and I remain silent. Sometimes I pop, but I say I shouldn’t pop and fall out of the game. She keeps teasing me a lot, it’s making me want to vomit, uncomfortable. I didn’t want you to look at this situation and not understand what’s going on,” she reported.

“I know, friend,” Rico warned.

The decision to remove Aline Mineiro from Dayane Mello is due to the feeling of being living in a toxic relationship – which goes far beyond the game in “A Fazenda 13”.

It’s like a toxic relationship, it’s making me sick. Imagine if I just kicked you, hurt you and, out of nowhere, I come and smooth your hand? She does it, and do you know what I do? I accept. Yesterday in bed, I lay down and said “wow, I have a headache” to Valentina and she started to massage my head. If it was her, she’d take me out, ignore me, and toss me aside. I accepted her affection to show that I’m open to talking.

“I’m going to keep hugging her no matter how far away I am, I’m not going to let go of our group. I said ‘I’ll just drop us the day I leave this house.’ now. I’ll just walk away because it’s hurting too much and never apologized,” concluded the ex-panicat.

