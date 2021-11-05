All about the actor who plays Ikaris in Eternals

Facts and Trivia About Actor Richard Madden

Eternos premiered this week in Brazilian cinemas, and the new film from the Cinematographic Universe by Marvel has several very big and important names in the cast, but one of the main characters is Ikaris, played by Richard Madden, in game of Thrones.

A very closed actor about his personal life, take all your doubts here and find out more about Madden, which is increasingly gaining ground on the big screen:

Where is Richard Madden from?

Son of an elementary school teacher and a firefighter, Richard Madden was born in Elderslie, Scotland. At the age of 11 he joined a theater group to try to improve his shyness, in some interviews he said he suffered a lot of bullying at school and was very insecure with his own body.

madden graduated in 2007 from the Royal Conservatory of Scotland, but spent a good deal of time acting in plays, mainly by Shakespeare. Your work on TV before game of Thrones were in the series Hope Strings, 2009, and Barmy Aunt Boomerang, from 1999, in which he acted when he was still 13 years old.

How old is Richard Madden?

Richard Madden was born in June 18, 1986. Thus, currently the actor is 35 years old. When game of Thrones aired for the first time in 2011, Madden was 25 years old, and his first work on TV was in Barmy Aunt Boomerang, when he was just 13 years old. Around the same time, he also shot a movie called Complicity, starring Johnny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting), in which he played the younger version of Paul Higgins (Trunken Talk).

Richard Madden’s height

Richard Madden it is 1.77 m tall. By way of comparison, Kit Harington, with whom he worked on Game of Thrones and Eternals, measures 1.73m, while Sean Bean is 1.79m.

Where have you seen Richard Madden?

In 2011, Richard Madden started to gain a lot of success in the media, both for his role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, like in the drama series sirens, in which he played a paramedic. Also, he played a very important role in Cinderella, of 2015; played Cosimo in Medici: Masters of Florence; and was a DJ on the Netflix comedy movie, Ibiza: All by the DJ.

However, the actor began to get much greater acclaim after starring in the BBC series, Game Security, 2018. In it, Madden gave life to David, a post-traumatic stress security guard who must protect Secretary of State Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), with whom he disagrees politically. madden won the Golden Globe in Best Actor in a Drama Series for her role on the series, which was also nominated for Best Drama Series at a Golden Globe and Emmy.

In 2019, he gave birth to music producer John Reid in Rocketman, the biography of Elton John in theaters, and also played a World War I soldier in the film 1917, by Sam Mendes. Both films were great critical and public successes.

Cinderella costume problem

The life of a young actor is nothing without controversy or two and that moment has come for Richard Madden with the long Cinderella, from Disney. The reason? The costume was quite tight, especially in the pants part, which left much of the body of madden sample.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show in 2016, Madden revealed that the costume worn was far more revealing than he thought it would be, saying:

“[A roupa] it was pretty tight in ways I hadn’t imagined. It was a Disney thing and – here we go – because it was Disney, I was in pretty tight white pants. […] Some people would call them leggings, I don’t like to use that word! They can be quite revealing, so we spent a few days trying out different jock straps. It’s too dirty to even tell that story! Testing these things, everybody kind of looking at you, seeing what they can and can’t see through the light.”

Is Richard Madden gay?

In 2019, during an interview with the New York Times after several speculations about their relationships and sexuality, Richard Madden just stated that “I keep my life personal, personal” after being asked if he was dating the actor himself Brandon Flynn. Still, much is speculated about the actor’s life.

In 2012, madden started dating the actress Jenna Coleman, best known for her role as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who, but the couple broke up in 2015. After Coleman, Madden had brief romances with TV hosts Laura Whitmore and Caroline Flack, besides dating a model Suki Waterhouse in 2016. He also had a more lasting relationship with the actress. Ellie Bamber, from the miniseries The miserable and nocturnal animals, who dated for a year and a half.

However, rumors about the sexuality of Richard Madden, and whether he would be gay or bisexual, resurfaced after the actor spent a good deal of time from the pandemic at Emilia Clarke’s home in Los Angeles with the actor Froy Gutierrez (teen wolf). After the height of the pandemic, they were seen together again in London, including having a picnic.

Previously, Madden had lived with Brandon Flynn, in 13 Reasons Why, for a long time, right after it ended with Bamber; however things didn’t seem to have turned out so well between them, as after they left living together, Flynn asked the staff at Versace not invite Madden to a party in December 2019.

That way, unless madden decide to say something about his personal life, really what is left for the most avid fans of the actor are just the rumors and speculation in newspapers about his life.

Richard Madden in Marvel’s Eternals

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, on the Marvel Studios panel – after a few months of speculation – Kevin Feige confirmed the cast of Eternos, revealing Richard Madden like Ikaris, who in the team comics is often the leader of the species of extremely powerful beings who serve the Celestials, who are like space gods.

In the film, we follow a race of space beings called the Eternals, that comes to Earth to fight the due at the behest of the Celestials and spend 7,000 years among humans. Like Ikaris, Madden plays a powerful hero who has the ability to fly and release energy beams through his eyes and who has a long relationship with Sersi (Gemma Chan), which lasts for ages.

Richard Madden’s Upcoming Projects

After eternal, Richard Madden fans will be able to see the actor in Citadel, an Amazon Studios series produced by Anthony and joe russian (Avengers: Infinite War and Ultimatum). The actor will also produce an adaptation of From Now, a series in the format of podcast starring him, which tells the story of a spaceship that returns to Earth after being lost for 35 years.

Also, in the last year, several rumors and information about a second season of Game Security emerged, with the creators and the actor himself making it clear that they intend to return for a second year and continue the David Budd story.

eternal is already showing in theaters. Check out more about Madden’s character in the film below: