Amazon Music Unlimited: 5 Questions and Answers About Streaming Music | Which one to buy?

Amazon Streaming has a catalog of over 75 million songs, spatial audio experience and high quality tracks. In addition, the company also offers Amazon Music Prime, a version included in the Prime subscription, which costs R$9.90 per month, but which offers a smaller catalog and fewer resources. Here are five questions and answers about Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a subscription that works through the Amazon Music platform. The streaming catalog encompasses more than 75 million songs from a variety of music genres, as well as countless podcasts. Platform subscribers have unlimited access to streaming content and enjoy a complete experience, that is, they can download music to listen offline and switch tracks as often as they like.

The app is divided into three main tabs “Home”, “Podcasts” and “Library”. To listen to streaming songs, simply tap on the cover of the tracks or search for a specific song or artist in the search bar. The user can also add songs to the library and create their own playlists. One of the platform’s highlights are the exclusive videos and even documentaries about the artists’ trajectory. Note that Amazon Music Unlimited is ad-free.

2. How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost?

Amazon Music Unlimited has three plan options: individual, family and Echo/Fire TV. As the name implies, paying a subscription of R$16.90 per month, the first option gives access to one person at a time on the account. In the family plan, you can listen simultaneously on six different devices for a monthly fee of R$25.90.

The most affordable category of the service is Echo/Fire TV, which costs R$ 6.90 per month. The plan allows the user to register their account on an Amazon Echo device and control the songs by voice command via Alexa. There is also the possibility to link the account on devices with Fire TV. All modalities can be tried for three months free.

3. How to subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited?

To subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited just go to the service page. Then you need to tap “Try it now”. Once that’s done, just log into your Amazon account to become a streaming subscriber.

User can select plan in Amazon Music settings. If you don’t have an Amazon account yet, the first step is to register on the platform by tapping “Create your Amazon account”. Remember that after the three free months the Unlimited subscription will automatically renew for the value of the selected plan. Users can cancel the service before the trial period ends in their account settings.

4. Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: what’s the difference?

Amazon Music Unlimited and Spotify are music streams that differ in some aspects. Starting with the price: Amazon’s individual plan costs R$16.90 a month, while Spotify’s same modality costs R$19.90 a month. However, Spotify has the Premium University plan. In the modality, students who prove their link with accredited colleges pay R$9.90 per month. Amazon Music Unlimited does not have a category aimed at this audience.

Regarding the streaming catalog, Spotify claims to have about 50 million tracks, while Amazon Music wins this dispute, gathering 75 million songs. Another issue that deserves to be differentiated is the audio quality. The digital audio format used in Spotify songs is AAC. Transmission quality varies between 24 and 320 kbps depending on the connection. Amazon Music Unlimited brings tracks with high definition (HD) streaming, which promises to double the bit rate of the definition of standard music streaming services.

Still on audio, Amazon’s platform brings a catalog with 7 million tracks in Ultra HD and songs with fully immersive three-dimensional sound. The idea of ​​spatial audio is to propagate sound from various corners. The experience is different from traditional formats, which only transmit sounds coming from the front and the back. Spotify does not have these options in its application.

5. What is the difference between Amazon Music Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited are part of the Amazon Music platform. Despite this, the services are different. The first option is a service that is part of Amazon Prime, which for R$9.90 a month brings benefits such as free shipping, access to Prime Video and music streaming. The option gathers 2 million songs in standard definition (Standard). In addition, it is possible to test the service free of charge for a month.

Amazon Music Unlimited proposes to offer a premium music streaming service experience. For this reason, it offers a more extensive catalog with superior audio quality (HD and Ultra HD), in addition to spatial audio. Music Unlimited subscriptions range from R$6.90 per month to R$25.90 per month.

