AMD unveils 32GB Radeon Pro V620 GPU dedicated to cloud gaming

In a new official publication, AMD has released the Radeon Pro V620 GPU based on RDNA 2. This GPU is designed to live in servers and perform tasks such as game streaming, visual computing, machine learnig, etc.

The V620 is, in effect, a Pro version of the RX 6800 XT. Both have 4,608 stream processors and 72 computational units, and the board maintains its peak memory bandwidth at 512 GB/s. The big difference is that the new GPU doubles memory configuration, with 32GB GDDR6 capacity to handle more demanding tasks.

Another case of similarity is that the V620 uses a PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 slot for connectivity and works with a maximum card power of 300W. However, this GPU will have a passive heat dissipation system, designed to be used in conjunction with the active cooling of the chassis fans of a server.

– All-new AMD RDNA 2 architecture, with 32GB GDDR6 memory and AMD Infinity Cache, as well as ray tracing via dedicated hardware.

– SR-IOV based GPU virtualization that scales to many professional graphics users as well as advanced security features.

– Design thought to support the latest AMD drivers and AMD ROCm ™ software to facilitate a variety of workloads such as cloud gaming, DaaS, WaaS and ML.

– Full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, DirectX, OpenGL, WebGL and OpenCL

With this new server board, AMD completes three lines of RDNA 2 GPUs for different functions – The RX 6000 series optimized for gaming and lighter content creation; the W6000X series for content creation and GPU-heavy computing; and the Pro V620 GPU designed to operate in the cloud. The expectation now is that other cards appear to complete this line dedicated to servers and cloud.

The new GPU Pro V620 goes on sale today, but due to its cloud computing capabilities, it won’t be offered as a regular retail item. If interested in purchasing one, the person will have to contact AMD directly. There is no official information released regarding the price of the card.

