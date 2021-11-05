Amnesty: Criminal Court needs to investigate ‘repression’ in Venezuela – News

The director of AI (Amnesty International) in America, Erika Guevara Rosas, said this Thursday (4) that the ICC (International Criminal Court) needs to investigate the acts of “repression and control” practiced in the Venezuela.

“To be effective, the ICC must start as soon as possible, and it needs to impartially investigate the acts of those most responsible for the systematic policy of repression and social control in Venezuela, since at least 2014, as the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission emphasized in the September 2020 and September 2021 reports,” AI said in a statement.

The organization urged ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to listen to victims who “yet have not seen justice” and recognize that his cabinet’s intervention is “urgent” to ensure that “crimes against humanity in Venezuela” are swiftly investigated and effectiveness.

Guevara Rosas stated that, although the principle of complementarity urges the ICC prosecutor to request independent and impartial investigations from the authorities, state procedures should not only be considered “at any cost”.

“In particular, when States are not really willing or able to investigate and prosecute crimes under international law, including those at the highest level or those most responsible,” he added.

The director also stated that Khan’s approach must ensure that the rights of victims and survivors of human rights violations in the country are respected and fulfilled by the Court and in Venezuela.

“It is essential that human rights defenders who have sought justice before the ICC are protected from any reprisals,” he emphasized. On Wednesday, Khan announced that he would formally open an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela, but said that so far “no suspects or targets have been identified”.

The announcement came after a three-day visit to Venezuela by the ICC prosecutor, who spoke with the press alongside Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, to sign a memorandum explaining that the entity headed by him “has completed the preliminary analysis of the situation in Venezuela”.

“[A Procuradoria] determined that it is appropriate to open an investigation to establish the truth in accordance with the Rome Statute,” he underlined.

The case dates back to 2018, when the ICC Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation into the alleged practice of crimes against humanity, at least since April 2017, during demonstrations, and the ill-treatment of opponents in some prisons.