Among those hospitalized by Covid in DF, most were not vaccinated – News

Among those hospitalized by Covid-19 in hospitals in the Federal District, most did not take the vaccine against the virus or took only one dose of immunizing agents. This is what the Secretary of Health, General Manoel Luiz Narvaz Pafiadache says. He made the comment during the press conference to disclose the weekly balance of actions against the disease. The director of Epidemiological Health Surveillance, Fabiano dos Anjos, pointed out that the demand for a booster dose by immunosuppressed patients is still low.

“The rate of patients with Covid in hospitals that have not taken the vaccine or have only taken the first dose remains high,” said Pafiadache, in answering reporters’ questions. Dos Anjos was talking about the schedule of the “D-Day” of vaccination against Covid in the DF, scheduled for the end of November, but still without a date set, when the military made the alert.

The director of Epidemiological Surveillance also drew attention to the importance of immunization and non-pharmacological measures to combat the virus. “The Department of Health appeals to these people [que não se vacinaram ou não procuraram os postos para tomar a segunda dose ou a dose de reforço], because this public of immunosuppressed people is more susceptible to acquiring an infection. The person taking only one dose of the vaccine does not mean that they are protected”, he highlighted.

“The vaccine is the only way to directly face the virus, bringing protection to the community, preventing mainly serious cases and deaths, associated with non-pharmacological measures, such as the use of a mask, social isolation and hand washing”, added Fabiano dos Anjos .

He also said that the DF government has Pfizer vaccine for teenagers and CoronaVac for adults who have not yet been immunized. “The good vaccine is the one in the arm”, reinforced the director of Epidemiological Surveillance.

In all, the federal capital has already applied 4,079,815 doses of vaccine against Covid-19. Of this total, 2,254,750 were from D1, 1,633,322 were from D2, and 58,329 were from the single Janssen dose. Health also applied 125,086 booster doses for the elderly and health workers and 8,328 additional doses for immunosuppressed people. Among adolescents, 87.44% of the population over 12 years old has already taken D1, and 65.6% have already received both doses or a single dose.