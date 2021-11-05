Ana Paula Renault is fired and leaves ‘Gossip’

The presenter and ex-BBB 16 Ana Paula Renault was fired from SBT. The information was confirmed by Silvio Santos’ station in a statement sent to Splash, saying that the decision not to renew the contract “was in common agreement”.

The journalist was part of the program “Fofocalizador” and had already worked for a year and a half.

SBT stated that there was no confusion or any fight between Ana Paula Renault behind the scenes at the station, as reported. The channel also did not say if it will be replaced by another name in “Gossip”.

The journalist says goodbye to the station after a year and a half of a joint trajectory, marked by a partnership of great respect and success between the parties. The SBT further clarifies that the information published by some sites, that Ana Paula would have caused a series of confusion behind the scenes of the station. The channel reiterates that the presenter’s relationship with the commercial department, with the makeup and costume teams, and with her stage colleagues, has always been excellent. SBT Press Office

Before the official announcement, SBT did not want to confirm the resignation of the presenter. The station claimed it could not comment on its “internal affairs”.

The statement also says that Ana Paula, “a multitalented professional”, “decided to follow other professional paths from this date, but leaves the doors open to return to the channel in the future”.

Yesterday, Ana Paula Renault posted videos on Instagram showing the backstage of the entertainment program. She was next to Flor and Chris Flores and participated live in the interview with singer Ávive Vinny, of the hit “Coração Cachorro”.

The presenter’s Instagram profile still kept her participation in the program and the airtime.

The program’s page did not comment on Ana Paula’s departure.