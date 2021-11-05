Anatel concludes 5G auction with lots of 26GHz frequency band, associated with the obligation to bring internet to schools | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) concludes this Friday (5) the auction of 5G – the new generation of mobile internet – with the bidding of lots in the 26 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band.

Claro took two lots with national coverage, with exploration rights for 20 years, for R$ 52.825 million each. Telefônica, owner of the Vivo brand, won three national lots, also with a 20-year grant, but with slightly lower bids, of R$ 52.824 million.

TIM presented a proposal to take a batch operating in the South region, for 20 years, after a single bid of R$ 8 million.

Companies that win the 26GHz lots will have to bring quality internet to basic education schools in the country. It is a counterpart for the right they will have to explore the spectrum.

See the winners of all 5G lots auctioned so far

This range is intended exclusively for 5G. It is through it that large-scale economic data transmission must take place.

The 26GHz frequency is the band with the highest data transmission capacity and lowest latency, that is, the lowest response time.

The range is considered ideal for coverage of specific spaces and for new technologies that will be boosted with 5G, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation.

As it is considered a new range, the technologies for its use are still under development. The 5G market in the 26GHz band is expected to mature over time.

Government resumes 5G auction this Friday (5)

Investment Commitment

The counterpart of investing in schools was included in the edict after a determination by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which received a request from the congressional education front.

If all the lots are sold, operators will have to invest R$7.6 billion in the program designed to bring quality internet to public schools of basic education.

However, this number should decrease over the course of the auction, as it is expected that some lots will not receive a bid.

Anatel’s competition superintendent and chairman of the 5G commission, Abraão Balbino e Silva, explained to g1 that 90% of the amount that is moved this Friday will go to schools. The rest will be collected by the government.

He also stated that the remaining lots can be auctioned as of next year, in the so-called “leftover auction”. Anatel can even carry out this auction without needing a new approval from TCU, as the court has already given the green light for this auction, says Balbino e Silva.

Anatel will create, within 15 days after the approval of the auction result, a Monitoring Group for the Costing of School Connectivity Projects (GAPE), to be formed by:

representatives of Anatel;

representative of the Ministry of Communications;

representative of the Ministry of Education; and

representative of each of the winning companies in the 26 GHz band.

The group will be chaired by an Anatel director, to be appointed. This group will be responsible for defining the schools’ connectivity projects, detailing their “characteristics, technical criteria, goals schedule and pricing studies”. The group must observe the indications of the Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry of Education, together with the group responsible for monitoring and defining the priorities of the school project, will define the order of priority for the schools, which is the necessary connection for each school, the technology”, said councilor Carlos Baigorri, in an interview last week.