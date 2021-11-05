André Marinho resigns from Jovem Pan after asking Bolsonaro; watch video | celebrities

Reproduction/Twitter André Marinho resigns from Jovem Pan

André Marinho is now a former humorist and commentator on “Pânico”. André resigned from Jovem Pan this Thursday (4), a week after asking a question that angered President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in an interview.

“We live in a moment of great definitions in the country. My exit from Panico, despite the gratitude and friendships, is also a reflection of the choices that we will all have to make. You already know my choices and values. I count on you as well as you counted on me !”, wrote André Marinho on Twitter.

In the published video, André Marinhou thanked Jovem Pan, the entire “Pânico” team, and especially Emílio Surita. “I say goodbye to Emílio, a master of communication, with whom I learned unforgettable lessons. If I am a tolerant professional, more open to differences, I owe it to him (…) To move from mediocrity to greatness, it is necessary to take risks,” said André Marinho.

On his official YouTube channel, Marinho commented on the attacks he received after the joke with Bolsonaro. According to André, the “Scream” program gained a very politicized context and started to receive guests “allies” of the current government.

“They ask for the head of those who use humor, not to cover up the facts, but to shed light on reality, as journalism should also do. Still, my departure was a career decision, of what I intend to do from now on . I have been maturing new projects and I am convinced that I am ready to move forward. I am counting on you, just as you counted on me!”, said André.

remember the controversy

The comedian angered Jair Bolsonaro by asking a question about the practice of “splitting”. André questioned whether “crackers” should go to jail. The president did not answer the question, and went around to criticize the PT, Lula’s party.

The member of Panico insisted on the answer and needled the president. “Please answer the question I asked you. Do you just want a sycophant question?”

Bolsonaro, in an irritated tone, accused the interviewer’s father of wanting the position of senator Flávio Bolsonaro. Paulo Marinho, André’s father, published a video in response to the president’s accusation. Marinho says he was surprised by the way Bolsonaro treated his son and that the accusation is a “litany”.

In another moment of the interview, while Marinho was asking for an answer from the president, Bolsonaro’s audio disappeared and Adrilles Jorge, the president’s defender, was offended by André’s questions and started screaming live. With the confusion established, Bolsonaro abandoned the interview.





