Android 12’s new look may crash games during matches; understand

So far, the wallpaper-based themes on Android 12, known as Dynamic Colors, are among the most beautiful and desired features of Google’s new operating system. Nevertheless, owners of devices from the Pixel line have started to face performance and stability problems thanks to the automated adjustment mechanism of the app’s look, which can require a sudden change of colors.

According to the XDA-Developers website, the unexpected behavior causes some very serious problems that impact game sessions. Reports showed glitches related to games like Pokemon Go and League of Legends wild rifit, with crashes after changing the wallpaper, on the device home screen — when the user tries to return to the session, the app closes or the device freezes.

Dynamic Color creates a setting that forces apps to restart to match the wallpaper colors (Image: Playback/Google)

Although there is not so much hard data yet, it is estimated that other games will also be affected as Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile and Minecraft. As analyzed by XDA, the flaw is more common with apps that periodically switch wallpapers in an automated way, because that would create a kind of overhead by requiring Android 12 to constantly re-adapt to the standardized look.

the root of the problem

On Google Issue Tracker, the system manufacturer’s bug tracking system, a user explained that this change of wallpapers results from a setting that forces application activities to restart, which is why the link with Material You does the things “bug”. The problem is that this change of settings affects all applications, even those that don’t use the standard look, such as games.

bugs in games

In general, games aimed at the competitive scenario avoid using visual settings that could affect performance, after all, at a high skill level, any drop in frames can harm a player. That’s why you probably won’t have features like dark mode, screen rotation, location changes, and other obstacles that can affect the experience.

In competitive games like Wild Rift, any performance failure can detract from the experience (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The interim solution is to use static wallpapers and avoid software that makes this change automated, at least until developers fix the flaw. As there has been no manifestation by Google so far, the way is to wait for a future correction of the Android to fix this once and for all, without requiring each studio to work individually on fixes.

