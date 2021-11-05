Angelina Jolie says what sets Thena apart from her previous roles

Angelina Jolie gave an interview to Comic Book Resources and was asked about the opportunity to play Thena in ‘eternal‘, and how different it was from your previous roles.

‎“I’m a fan of the Cinematographic Universe Marvel, and Chloé (Zhao) too. When they first talked to me about the story, I realized that the whole point was our cast. It was the idea of ​​what this family would be. I just wanted to be a part of this family before I even knew too much about who I was going to play,” explained.

“Many of us were cast to bring something out of our own lives, something inside of ourselves that we might not even be aware of, and then let it grow into the film. My kids said they thought that [Thena] it was the most like me role they’ve ever seen.” concluded.

SEE MORE:

‘eternal‘ was directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and is playing in Brazilian cinemas, welcoming an exciting new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemies, the Deviants.