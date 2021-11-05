Anitta performs “Faking Love” on US TV show; watch video – It’s Hit

THE singer Anitta advances with the internationalization of the career. Alongside rapper Saweetie, she performed the single’s first performance “Faking Love” on one of the most famous talk shows in the United States, the “The Late Late Show With James Corden”, this Thursday (4). The information is from the POPline.

With sober and elegant looks, in black, the artists lavished charisma and energy on the program’s stage.

See performance video:

Throughout the interview with presenter James Corden, Anitta said that singer Mariah Carey is among her main inspirations.

The ‘girl from Rio’ remembered the day she found her in a store in Aspen, during Christmas. Rapper Saweetie already commented on her friendship with Cher.

On her Twitter, Mariah made a point of returning the affection of the three. “Sending love back to them (and to Cher too!),” he shared.

Anitta criticizes timid repercussion in Brazil

Officially released on October 14th, “Faking Love” is already featured on Top 50 of the most played songs on US Pop radio. It is more precisely in 47th position, as the website points out Daily Double Hits.

Despite his songs gaining more and more space abroad, Anitta criticized the timid repercussion in Brazil of his most recent performance.

“There are things that I can’t understand, right? Yesterday I was the first Brazilian to sing and give an interview on one of the biggest programs in the US. Today there are half a dozen dripping cats posting about it in my country (who are my friends, in the This wouldn’t intrigue me so much if it wasn’t a but: if yesterday, instead of being the first Brazilian on this program, I had been involved in some little gossip I had some attitude that displeased someone, this would have become the biggest headline in the Commented and posted by everything and everyone. Isn’t that curious?”, asked the singer, this Thursday afternoon, on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Anitta appears as a performer of the most played songs on American Pop radio. With “Girl From Rio”, she reached the Top 25, also appearing on the traditional program “American Top 40”, directed by Ryan Seacrest.

“There are even more chances of these Tweets going viral than my own presentation itself. Guys, if this isn’t too hard to understand, I’m going crazy. I keep looking at my Latino friends when they do something like that, their countries fall in by posting, supporting, celebrating. My eternal gratitude to those who support my hard-earned work. I love you,” concluded Anitta, in the line of posts.