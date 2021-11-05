Anitta presents ‘Faking Love’ on James Corden’s show; watch video – Emails

Anitta on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ Photo: Twitter/ @latelateshow

Anitta did the first performance of the song faking love in the american program The Late Late Show with James Corden, this Thursday, 4. The singer released the song on October 14th.

Despite the short time, the track already appears in the Top 50 of the most played songs on pop radio in the United States. According to the Hits Daily Double website, faking love is in 47th position.

beside the rapper Saweetie, Anitta took the choreography of the video to the show’s stage and revealed that the inspiration for the song came from wanting to end an old relationship.

“I was faking it or just being nice for a while because it was my boyfriend’s birthday week at the time. When it was over, I broke up,” he explained.

In an interview with the presenter James Corden, the Brazilian spoke about one of her main inspirations: Mariah Carey. She said the singer is her favorite artist and recalled the day she met her at a store in Aspen, over Christmas. Saweetie talked about her friendship with Cher.

On Twitter, Mariah Carey made a point of responding to Anitta’s statement and returned the affection of the three, extending to Cher: