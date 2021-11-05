Anitta Revolts with Little Repercussion After Performing on US TV | celebrities



Anitta participated in the program ‘The Late Late Show’, with James Corden, this Wednesday (3)Reproduction/Instagram/CBS

Rio – After performing with the hit “Faking Love” on a talk show in the United States, Anitta used social media to vent about the repercussion of the program in her homeland. The singer complained of the few shares considering that the powerful was the first Brazilian to participate in “The Late Late Show”, by James Corden, as an interviewee and musical attraction.

“There are things that I can’t understand, right? Yesterday I was the first Brazilian to sing and give an interview on one of the biggest programs in the US. Today there are half a dozen dripping cats posting about it in my country (who are my friends, in the case)”, he declared on his Twitter, after singing the success alongside the American rapper Saweetie.

The 28-year-old artist also compared the situation with the moments when she got involved in controversies: “It wouldn’t intrigue me so much if it wasn’t a but: if yesterday, instead of being the first Brazilian on this program, I had been involved in something little gossip or had some attitude that displeased someone, that would have become the biggest headline in the country. Commented and posted by everything and everyone. Isn’t that curious?”, he asked.

“There are even more chances of these Tweets going viral than my own presentation itself. Guys, if this isn’t too hard to understand, I’m going crazy. I keep looking at my Latino friends when they do something like that, their countries fall in by posting, supporting, celebrating. “It’s not even unheard of for them. They understand that union is strength,” continued the businesswoman.

The carioca ended her outburst by publicizing her participation in the French edition of Lollapalooza, in 2022: “Anyway… for my fans, the news now is: I have just been confirmed at Lollapalooza. From Paris, not Brazil”, Anitta highlighted. “My eternal gratitude to those who support my hard-earned work. I love you,” he added.

There are things that you can’t understand, right? yesterday I was the first Brazilian to sing and give an interview on one of the biggest programs in the USA. Today there are half a dozen pinged cats posting about it in my country (which are my friends, in this case). It wouldn’t intrigue me so much if it wasn’t — Anitta (@Anitta) November 4, 2021

These Tweets are even more likely to go viral than my own presentation itself. Guys, if this isn’t too hard to understand, I’m going crazy. I keep looking at my Latino friends when they do something like that, their countries fall in by posting, supporting, celebrating — Anitta (@Anitta) November 4, 2021