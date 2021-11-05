Another operator?! Nubank says it sees opportunities for action in the telecommunications sector

Nubank has been introducing innovative practices in the financial sector, such as NuSocios, a program for public offering of shares to clients, and the implementation of investments on the Stock Exchange through the app. The company, by the way, would not be the first fintech to enter the telecom market. Banco Inter, for example, recently relaunched its Inter Cel, a virtual operator that uses Vivo’s network.

Whenever a company seeks to go public on a stock exchange, it needs to send detailed documentation about its business. In the case of Nubank, which is preparing its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, the documents ended up revealing that fintech has the telecommunications sector among its plans.

Nubank’s entry into other areas of activity was addressed in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There is a section highlighted as “adjacent sectors” in the midst of the company’s expansion plan. The digital bank claims to see possibilities for other sectors besides the financial market:

[…] For example, we believe that similar opportunities exist to simplify our customers’ daily lives by ‘disrupting’ (sic) existing models in industries such as e-commerce, healthcare and telecommunications.

Currently, the only existing connection between fintech and telecommunications operators is the sale of mobile top-ups through the application. However, offering many services in a single application is a trend especially in the e-commerce, delivery and financial sectors.

In all cases, the strategy seems to be the same: profit from offering various services in a convenient way, since the banking products of digital banks are almost always free of fees.

