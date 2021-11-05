ANP authorizes fuel delivery and limits price decimals

Gas stations across the country will be able to offer fuel delivery service in the cities where they operate. To offer the service, companies will have to request a specific authorization from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which approved this Thursday (4/11) this and other changes in the rules for marketing the products in the Brazil.

Fuel delivery was tested in pilot projects and, after studies and public hearings, it is being expanded throughout Brazil. At this first moment, however, the service will exclude diesel oil and will be restricted to gasoline and ethanol.

Pump and plate price

The ANP board also decided that fuel prices will have to be expressed to two decimal places and not three, as is the custom today (highlighted image). According to the regulatory body, the change is intended to facilitate consumers’ understanding. Posts have 180 days to adapt to this new rule.

The agency also authorized TRR (Transporter-Retailer-Retailer) companies, which resell fuel in large quantities to companies and rural producers, to sell gasoline. Until now, they were only authorized for diesel oil.

These changes were being discussed within the agency since 2018, in response to the complaints exposed by the truck drivers’ strike that year.