ANP releases delivery and changes the way fuel prices are displayed

The board of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) approved a resolution, on Thursday, changing norms related to the sale of fuels. One of the main innovations is the permission for some stations to sell ethanol and regular gasoline via delivery.

According to the ANP, the activity may be carried out with specific authorization from the agency. “At this time, such activity will be restricted to hydrated ethanol and C gasoline [comum]. To join the program, the post must comply with the ANP Quality Monitoring Program (PMQC) and delivery must be made within the limits of the municipality where the retailer authorized by the ANP is located”, explained the agency.

The ANP also decided that gas stations should now show fuel prices in just two decimal places, and not three, as is currently the case. This rule will enter into force 180 days after the publication of the resolution in the Federal Official Gazette.

“The prices per liter of all automotive fuels sold must be expressed by the service stations with two decimal places (instead of the current three decimal places) in the price panel and in the metering pumps, facilitating the understanding of consumers”, defined the ANP.

According to the agency, the approved measures were submitted to public consultation and hearing and had been discussed since 2018, with the beginning of the truck drivers’ strike – at the time, the ANP adopted a set of exceptional and temporary flexibility measures, with the in order to guarantee the supply.

Other changes

The ANP board also established three other standards. One of them allows TRRs (Transporters-Retailers-Retailers), companies authorized by the agency to purchase bulk fuel, finished lubricating oil and bottled grease and then sell them at retail, to trade ethanol and regular gasoline — before, TRRs could only sell diesel.

In addition, the resolution makes it mandatory to send to the ANP the georeferenced coordinates (GPS) of the retailer station when requesting authorization to carry out the activity to the agency, which, according to the entity’s board, “will bring great benefits, especially to the inspection of the market by the Agency”.

Finally, the ANP determined that the retail fuel retailer must inform each metering pump, in a prominent and easy-to-view form, the CNPJ, the corporate name or the trade name of the distributor supplying the respective automotive fuel.





If you choose to display a fuel distributor’s trademark and sell fuel from other suppliers, the dealer must display, in the fuel identification, the trade name of the suppliers.