Anti-Bolsonaro, Miss Universe says she was uninvited from Miss Brazil

The vice Miss Universe of 2020, the Brazilian Julia Gama, who has already taken a stand against the Bolsonaro government in her networks several times, said she was not invited to the event that will award this year’s Miss Universe Brazil. The production of Miss Universe Brazil is controlled by Winston Ling, a Pocket Entrepreneur.

On her Instagram, the model says that she was formally invited by the group, but that a few days ago she received an email informing her that her presence had been waived. Gama claims not to know the reasons why she was uninvited, but wrote:

“Even though we shared different opinions and even conflicting values, I believe that together, I and the Miss Universe Brazil Organization, we did an incredible job together, which earned us the title of Vice Miss Universe”, recalled the model in an Instagram post.

Winston Ling started directing Miss Universe Brazil in July of last year. The businessman from Rio Grande do Sul, who is known for having been the bridge between Paulo Guedes and Bolsonaro, was, during the pandemic, a staunch supporter of chloroquine and a critic of the lockdown.

Ling usually praises Bolsonaro on his social networks and is close to extremist deputy Bia Kicis and former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles.

