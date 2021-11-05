Apple co-founder reveals he can’t see what’s new on the iPhone 13 | Cell phone

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak doesn’t seem to have seen any major changes in the iPhone 13. Yahoo Finance, the inventor known as Woz declared not to have noticed “a real difference” in relation to the 2020 vintage of the iPhone 12. Woz pointed out as positive the fact that “the software present in the cellphone looks like the same used in older models” .

Despite Woz’s declarations, Apple highlights the A15 Bionic processor, present in the new generation of iPhone, as the fastest “of all time”. In addition, the company announced that the device has greater battery capacity and cameras with innovative features, such as cinematographic mode and the new arrangement of lenses.

The same criticism regarding the lack of differentiation between the products applies to the Apple Watch. Woz said he doesn’t know if he has an Apple Watch 7 or 6, but noted that “you can see that everyone has an Apple watch,” in a positive tone.

In the interview, when asked about the limits of current devices, Woz said he loves the Apple Watch because he doesn’t need to learn a new command and action structure. According to him, it is not necessary to “touch this, then that”, in reference to navigation menus that are often too long for a user with little time or patience. “I like to use my voice, I say what I want and the Apple Watch takes care of it”, he added.

In addition to the arrival of the A15 Bionic chip in place of the A14 Bionic and the new photographic arrangement, another significant change on the iPhone 13 was the expansion of the internal space, which now starts at 128GB and goes up to 512GB, compared to 64GB to 256GB offered in the previous version.

Despite the iPhone 13’s improvements, it doesn’t seem to have brought as many innovations as the iPhone 12, which caught the eye in 2020 by bringing the 5G to Apple’s smartphone lineup and inaugurating the display with Super Retina XDR technology.

The new smartphone is available on Apple’s website for prices starting at R$7,599 with a 6.1-inch screen. There is also the Mini version, option with a smaller display, of 5.4 inches, which is offered for R$ 6,599. The iPhone 13 also has Pro variants, which provide more advanced features such as triple camera and memory of up to 1TB.

Steve Wozniak founded Apple in the 1970s along with Steve Jobs and remained the company’s main engineer until 1985. One of his biggest launches was the Apple II, a personal computer that launched a trend in its launch in 1977 and became a reference in the world of Computing. Woz still receives a salary from the company, occupying the position of “honorary employee”.

