Apple may announce iPad Mini Pro with 120 Hz screen and A15 Bionic

A few weeks ago Apple brought to the world its newest tablet, the sixth generation iPad Mini, which brought the biggest redesign in its history, decreasing the edges around the screen and also featuring a flat finish. It also supports 5G networks, thanks to the Apple A15 Bionic processor.

But even with its recent arrival, it seems that a new version of the iPad Mini should be introduced, which until now has been called the iPad Mini Pro. on the 14-inch or 16-inch iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, and MacBook Pro. According to Client, the possible iPad Mini Pro should bring ProMotion technology.

iPad mini 6 Pro (tentative name) Samsung Display has shipped an 8.3x” 120Hz display sample to Apple.

The model starts from a 128GB variant with 4GB of RAM, and a 3.23GHz A15.

The price is slightly higher than the mini 6, however, it isn’t that burdening.https://t.co/SjtlLESeJq — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 4, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Rumor has it that Samsung has delivered an 8.3-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate to Apple, this panel being the same size as the current iPad Mini 6. Also, reports say it should start at 128GB of space for internal storage and count with 4 GB of RAM memory.

But, it is worth mentioning that even the A15 Bionic present in it has differences. The one on the iPad Mini 6 has a CPU with a lower speed of 2.93GHz, while the one on the iPad Mini Pro would have a speed of 3.23GHz, which is the same as the A15 Bionic on the iPhone 13. Also, the price should be one. little bigger but not much more expensive.

Anyway, there is still no release forecast for the launch of the possible iPad Mini Pro. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any details.

Source: Customer