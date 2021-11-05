Approved rate for own generation of solar energy in Brazil

Chamber approved the charging of a fee for own generation of solar energy

In October, the Chamber of Deputies of Brasília approved a bill that provides for the generation of solar energy itself to pay a fee for the use of energy distribution wires.

A measure that goes against what the energy distributors wanted by the Government. Having been approved with 476 votes to cast and 3 against. Now, the diploma will go to the Brazilian Senate.

Fee for own generation of solar energy

The bill, which was processed, was the target of a lot of pressure on the part of microgenerators of renewable energy sources, especially solar energy, as well as energy distributors. These required charging a fee for the use of the energy distribution system, corresponding to the cost of the service provided by the companies themselves.

A controversy that affects both micro and mini power generators, those who consume the renewable energies they produce (both businesses and residential consumers).

This type of energy is the most accessible for this type of electricity generation, with around 700 thousand units consuming solar energy (98% of the universe of distributed generation, according to data from ABSolar).

With this bill, even to generate part of the energy they consume, the consumer will have to have a contract with an energy distributor, according to lawyer Marina Aidar.

“In distributed generation, the person manages to throw the surplus of what he or she produces onto the network. It generates what it consumes and can generate a surplus”, he explained, but on the other hand the energy is intermittent, as the skies will not always be clear (cloudy or rainy) and at night there is no way to produce energy.

The distributors work with a compensation system, which, at the end of the month, settles what the consumer produced and what energy consumed. Thus, it pays or receives from the company the difference between what it injected into the network and what it used.

But fees such as the use of the distribution system, were outside the sector charges paid by consumers (this is the amount paid for the energy to be transmitted by copper wire).

In 2012 the ANEEL (National Electric Energy Agency) started the regulation of the distributed mini and microgeneration activity, having indicated 2019 as the year of revision, but since then, the legislation has never been discussed again, the result of pressure from several sides.

One of the most debated points was that the subsidy was intended for consumers who would not need this financial relief (a higher income). “Who pays for the maintenance of the yarn is the captive consumer [os que usam a energia de distribuidora], not who generates energy and also uses the wire. The microgenerator uses the wire because it needs to, but it burdens the poorest”, explained Aidar.

Deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicanos-MG) indicated that since 2012 both micro and mini distributed generation have been responsible for the creation of more than 140,000 jobs, amassing around 5.9 billion reais in taxes.

And it is estimated that for this year, 2021, there is an estimated investment of around 16.7 billion reais, and by 2032 distributed generation will bring savings of 13.8 billion to energy consumers.

Current projects or projects filed up to 12 months after the publication of the law, they are guaranteed an acquired right of existing benefits until 2045, thus allowing the investments made to be amortized.

For new projects, there will be a transition period, in which consumers who participate in the compensation system will only pay the tariff for the use of the distribution network wire on the portion of excess electricity that was compensated.

In the new text, there is a transition to change the tariff collection regime, in which in 2023 the consumer would pay 15% and 85% would be paid by the CDE (Energy Development Account), in 2024, 30% would be paid by the consumer and 70% by the CDE.

The expectation is that the microgenerator will pay 100% of the fee for using the Fio B distribution system as of 2029, but the rule will still be defined by ANEEL in the next 18 months.

Some say that there was a strong lobby from distributors against the model, André Bueno is one of the defenders of this idea… “This generated a great Fla-Flu between distributors and associations and the side of the Distributed Generation. The project brings very positive aspects, such as the acquired right of benefits until 2045 for plants already in operation, pacifying one of the most controversial points.”

“Between 2023 and 2028, the new DG plants will be subject to a transition rule and will gradually pay TUSD B, which is the sector charge intended to remunerate distributors”

Thus, to define the charges, ANEEL and CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) will consider the benefits and costs that distributed generation adds to the electricity system and consumers.

The project will include the Social Renewable Energy Program, which is aimed at investments in photovoltaic systems and other renewable sources, locally or remotely shared, to low-income consumers.

The necessary amounts will come from the Energy Efficiency Program, from complementary sources of funds or from portions of other revenues from the activities carried out by the distributors, converted to the reduction of tariffs.

The electricity distributor will have to submit a work plan to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, with the following contents:

multi-year investment

System installation goals

Justifications for the classification of beneficiaries

Reduction in the annual subsidy volume of the social electricity tariff of program participants

It will also have the duty to promote public tenders for the accreditation of specialized companies and then competitive tenders for the contracting of services for the implementation of installations of photovoltaic systems, locally or remotely, or from other renewable sources.

Also according to deputy Rodrigo Agostinho, the agreement to approve the text was reasonable. “The whole world is encouraging solar energy. Here in Brazil, distributors are hindering this growth in every way. They are setting a deadline of 18 months for Aneel to solve the tax problem. That is, there is still a big risk. But overall it’s positive,” but he remains concerned about doubts about the rules for after 2029.

Marcelo Ramos, Vice-President of the Chamber, welcomed the changes in the text. “While many attacked me on this topic of GD [geração distribuída], I followed serene and obstinate for an agreement that would make GD viable without impacting the captive consumer. This thesis prevailed. All won”.