Arena da Baixada will be the stage for the return match of the Brazil Cup final between Atlético and Athletico-PR – Rádio Itatiaia

The Arena da Baixada will be the stage for the return match of the Brazil Cup decision between Atlético and Athletico-PR, a confrontation that will end the 2021 season in Brazilian football.

In a draw this Thursday afternoon (4), at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Rio de Janeiro, it was decided that Mineirão will host, on December 12, at 4 pm.

The champion will be known three days later, on December 15, in a game to be played at the Arena da Baixada, at 9:30 pm.

Atlético guaranteed their presence in the Brazil Cup decision, passing by Fortaleza in the semifinals. He thrashed 4-0 in the first leg, at Mineiraõ, and secured his place by winning 2-1, at Castelão.

Hurricane eliminated Flamengo in the previous phase. He drew 2-2, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, and became a finalist by thrashing the red-black carioca 3-0 at Maracanã.

The two clubs are looking for the bi-championship of the competition. Galo lifted the cup in 2014, when they overcame rivals Cruzeiro in the final. Athletico-PR was champion in 2019, getting the better of Internacional in the decision. These two achievements were with the respective clubs acting as visitors.

